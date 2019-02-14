The never-say-die attitude of his young AFC Sudbury team was the most pleasing aspect of Saturday’s 4-2 win over Felixstowe & Walton United for manager Mark Morsley.

An 87th minute equaliser from Jack Ainsley looked to have robbed the Yellows of three deserved points in Saturday’s return to Bostik League North Division action after two postponed matches.

But just turned 17-year-old Freddie King came off the bench to score two eye-catching goals in added time to send the home crowd delirious and cap a fine day for the club’s academy with 16-year-olds Liam Bennett and Ross Crane having shone in the full-back roles.

Sudbury v Felixstowe & Walton - Sudbury players celebrate Freddie King's winning goal in front of the despairing Felixstowe keeper..Pic - Richard Marsham. (7072764)

“Freddie has got the headlines as he has come on and got a big goal. But listen, the performance of my team was good,” said Morsley.

“Throughout the afternoon we were always trying to win the game and be positive. Even conceding two goals like we did you never saw the side give up.

“Their ‘keeper has done really well in the first half. Felixstowe had a bit more of the play in the second half but I still thought we were the better side.

“We kept going and didn’t give up, which was really important.

“It was a big win for us.”

As well as Bennett and Crane coming in, Billy Holland and Paul Hayes also returned in four changes from the 2-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Heybridge Swifts two weeks previously with Baris Altintop, Darryl Coakley, Isaac Skubich and King all dropping to the bench.

Against a 10th-placed Felixstowe side who had won their last three without conceding, AFC were totally dominant in the first half without being able to find a way past goalkeeper Jack Spurling.

Sudbury v Felixstowe & Walton - Liam Bennett.Pic - Richard Marsham. (7072798)

Felixstowe got on the front foot after the restart, but a Paul Hayes penalty after Bennett was fouled broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, only for ex-AFC man Rhys Henry within five minutes of coming on to put in a low cross which Tyler French diverted into his own net to level.

Callum Harrison fired AFC back into the lead in the 83rd minute after Reece Harris’ cross was not cleared but the Seasiders hit back again through Ainsley’s header.

But the King rescue act began with a screamer from 25 yards which arrowed into the top corner in the 91st minute before he showed great strength to hold off his marker two minutes later before providing a cool low finish into the bottom left corner.

Sudbury v Felixstowe & Walton - Callum Harrison.Pic - Richard Marsham. (7072783)

With his father, professional snooker player Mark King, among those watching on, it was a very special way to get his first goals on just his third appearance.

Seventh-placed AFC, who are nine points off the top five with a game in hand, go to an out-of-form Barking (13th) on Saturday (3pm).

Morsley said: “Today has been a great day but it is just three points.

“We need to build on this now and get a little bit of momentum to finish the season strong ready to build for next season.”

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Bennett, Crane, Holland, French, Whight, Hunter, Harris, Harrison, Kelly (King 73’). Unused subs: Coakley, Altintiom Maycock, Skubich. Attendance: 337

Free Press Man of the Match: Liam Bennett was on for it before Freddie King produced a breathtaking cameo.

*AFC Gold week 41: £100 (311) P McLoughlin, Mercer Way Chart, Sutton, Kent; £10 (174) G Woodward, Essex Ave, Sudbury; £10 (192) T Crofton, Essex Ave, Sudbury.