Former Humbug Aaron Donaldson came back to haunt his old club on Friday as his two second-half goals took away Halstead Town’s grip on second place.

The 2-1 home defeat to Wivenhoe Town left manager Mark McLean ruing their inability to make a dominant first half count, having gone into the break goalless.

“We had the stuffing knocked out of us in the second half after a strong first half.

Halstead Town v Wivenhoe Town - Jake Brown in action Picture: Roger Cuthbert (8963480)

“It just shows you never know with football. It is a crazy sport,” he said of defeat, which left them waiting nervoursly for Coggeshall United’s game in hand, which if they had won it would have spelt the end of any hope of capturing second place and an outside chance of promotion. As it was, Coggeshall’s 2-0 home loss to Holland leaves the door open heading into the final weekend, providing they can better their result.

“We knew after the Hashtag game we had to win four games to keep ourselves in as much control of it as we could,” said McLean.

“We were not at our best on Friday but we were very on top and the tempo was high. But we did not have much culture in the final third.

“I was happy at half-time with where we were, except from not having the numerical advantage to back it up.

“The game changer was the timing of their first goal, straight after half-time.

“They put a long ball over the top and we just switched off and they were 1-0 up.

Halstead Town v Wivenhoe Town - Joe Morris is beaten to the ball in the box Picture: Roger Cuthbert (8963476)

“The boys felt the pressure and the position we were in and we just could not get back.

“They got a second goal and we knew we were in trouble. We pulled one back but it was too late.”

Leading scorer Jordan Pavett returned to the starting line-up against a Dragons side who were on a run of five wins from their last six, making them a very different proposition to the side Halstead had put seven past on Boxing Day.

The opener almost came 10 minutes in but Joe Morris’ wicked cross hit the post and was unable to be converted after coming out with the goalkeeper stranded.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium but Kane Munday stung Jordan King’s hands from a tight angle before the corner was scrambled clear.

Minutes later Morris got the best chance of the half but after turning his marker and smashing low into th corner, found King an equal match as he turned it round the post.

It was the visitors who gained the crucial breakthrough at the start of the second period as a long ball over the top by former Humbug Myles Passley played in Donaldson who duly slotted past Jack Cherry.

Halstead had a good spell of domination thereafter without creating a chance.

And it proved costly as Donaldson doubled Wivenhoe’s advantage, turning in his rebounded shot.

Pavett pulled one back late on, after Morris’ deflected shot hit the post, to set up a grandstand finish, but it was too little too late.