Halstead Town soared to the top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South table, after edging past Burnham Ramblers at the weekend.

This early season top-of-the-table clash saw third-placed Halstead and Burnham, who occupied second, separated only by goal difference.

The two sides had both suffered opening day defeats, but since then have been on winning runs, with this latest victory for the Humbugs the fourth in a row.

Halstead sit top of the First Division South table Picture: Mecha Morton

Halstead welcomed back Jamie Baker, after a long injury lay-off, to the squad, and Mark McLean’s side had the ball in the net on 33 minutes through Tom Cook, but the home side’s joy was short lived as the linesman’s flag was raised. McLean brought on captain Jake Brown and Baker at half time, and the breakthrough for Halstead came during the second half.

It was another substitute, youngster Nathaniel Downes, who chased down a long ball, out-muscled a defender, and then beat the goalkeeper to the loose ball and fired low into the net.

A Chris Harris hat-trick, and goals from Callum Vincent and Curtis Abel, sealed a 5-0 win for Halstead over Lopes Tavares in the Essex Senior Cup on Tuesday.

The Humbugs visit London Colney in the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday (3pm), before hosting Wivenhoe Town in the league on Tuesday (7.45pm).