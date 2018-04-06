Double-winning Sudbury honoured at civic dinner

Sudbury Cricket Club players and officials saw the achievement of winning the region’s top league recognised when they were hosted for a civic reception at the town hall last Thursday, writes Russell Claydon.

With illness preventing the mayor Sarah Page from attending, deputy mayor Sue Ayres took over proceedings, which saw the club presented with a commemorative paper weight as well as enjoying a drinks reception and buffet, ahead of her formal speech.

First-team captain Tom Huggins, whose side pulled off an historic double in 2017 by capturing both the East Anglian Premier League and the Suffolk Cup for the first time in the club’s long history, said it was a great occasion that club members really enjoyed.

“It was very nice for the town to recognise our achievement last year,” he said.

“To have that amount of people from the club, not just the players but non-playing members as well, attend the function shows just what it meant to the club, as well as the town.

“We all felt privileged to attend.”

• Meanwhile, the club’s recent annual dinner saw a great attendance of 137 guests, with ex-England player Graham Gooch as the main speaker.

A number of awards were presented with Huggins taking the Player of the Year, while Alex Quin was named Most Improved, Jonny Amos took the Chairman’s Award and Free Press columnist Mark Warbrook was honoured with the Clubman of the Year award.

• Sudbury have announced they have secured a three-year agreement with Lavenham Village Hall and Lavenham Parish Council for the exclusive use of the cricket ground in Bridge Street, so that all third-team matches can continue to be played at Lavenham. Sudbury will also have the option to use the facilities for additional matches, if required.

• Sudbury are set to host a full Suffolk match for what is thought to be the first time in the club’s history when the side, skippered by the Talbots’ Adam Mansfield again, play two Twenty/20 games against Cambridge MCCU on Sunday, April 22. Sudbury’s first-team captain and coach, Tom Huggins, will be coaching the Suffolk side.

Meanwhile, Suffolk announced this week England Twenty/20 international paceman Tymal Mills has agreed a short-term contract to play for the county for the first time in five years.

It is not yet known if former Mildenhall player Mills will be available to feature in the warm-up fixture at Sudbury, but he is confirmed for the county’s opening three T20 fixtures of their Minor Counties campaign as he seeks match fitness at the start of the 2018 season.

He will play versus Norfolk at Woolpit on Sunday, May 6, against Cambridgeshire at Peterborough the following day and against Bedfordshire at Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, May 27.