Mark Morsley is relishing the opportunity to end AFC Sudbury’s derby losing streak against Bury Town – and he will not be looking to go for anything but a win.

The Yellows, who first travel to 17th-placed Basildon United in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division on Saturday (3pm) are due to host Ben Chenery’s side, currently in the last of the play-off places, on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Having lost their penultimate game of last season to Bury on their 3G pitch 4-3, then gone down 3-0 in the league in September before a 3-1 home Velocity Trophy reverse in October, they have a score to settle.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Bury Town FC...Pictured: Jake Chambers Shaw scores the winning goal for Bury in the last few moments of the match...PICTURE: Mecha Morton....

“It will be a huge game. I thought they were brilliant against us over there where I thought we played good for an hour,” he said.

“In the league cup game we played the kids and they went strong.”

As well as their own pride in front of their home support, Morsley’s 14th-placed side could also put a dent in the Blues’ promotion hopes.

“It will be an interesting game as they obviously want to get their run back together to continue what has been a tremendous season for them so far,” he said.

AFC Sudbury v Bury Town - Ollie Hughes salutes the Bury fansPicture: Neil Dady

“They come over as favourites but that suits us.

“Clearly it is a game we will look to win, we will certainly not be playing for a draw.”

He added: “They play good football and it is good to see both Sudbury and Bury teams playing a similar style of football.

“With our pitch suiting that it should be a good spectacle for people.”

Football - Bury Town v AFC Sudbury;Location - Ram Meadow (BSE)Pictured - Ollie Hughes;Picture - Neil Dady

AFC bounced back from successive defeats with a 1-0 home victory over a Brentwood Town side who had started the day one place below them in the table in 17th spot.

After a goalless first half, it was not until the 84th minute that AFC found the breakthrough, courtesy of Tom Maycock’s finish on the run from substitute Freddie King’s pull back.

But Morsley felt they were worthy winners in a result which moved them two places up the table to 14th, still with several games in hand on the sides above them.

“It was important for us to bounce back and I thought we played pretty well, to be honest,” he said.

“I have seen a couple of the reports which say about us domineering the ball but not making the keeper work hard enough. There is a certain amount of truth in that but I never felt we were in any real danger.

“The saves he had to make were bog standard Paul Walker ones and he was not being made to fling himself around all game.

“It was a deserved 1-0. Their manager said the same and he said we are in a false position, and that may be true, but we are where we are.”

Wideman Reece Harris, who signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract ahead of kick-off, was kept out with a hamstring injury while Joe Grimwood only lasted five minutes after taking a knee to his back.

Football - Bury Town v AFC Sudbury;Location - Ram Meadow (BSE)Pictured - Ollie Hughes;Picture - Neil Dady

The manager feels Grimwood could return from the impact injury as soon as Saturday, when they visit Basildon United (3pm).

“We know it will be tough there,” he said of the trip to Essex. “They had quite a good win at the weekend (1-0 at Heybridge Swifts) and it will be a heavy pitch, so we will need to look at how we set up.”

Football - AFC Sudbury v Bury Town - Emmanuel Machaya Evades Sudbury Challenge - Picture - Neil Dady.

* Freddie King was a substitute as England Colleges FA came from 1-0 down at half-time to draw 1-1 with Australia Schools Association at Barnet on Monday.

* AFC Sudbury Academy have announced they will be taking a boys and girls team to tourSouthern Florida and Miami for their fifth USA trip in the summer. They will play in May’s Enigma Cup.

