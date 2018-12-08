Sudbury II ran in 11 tries as they handed Halstead Templars their heaviest defeat of the season, winning 67-7 to show the difference between the fifth and sixth-placed teams in Greene King IPA Eastern Counties 1 South.

Halstead dominated much of the possession and in the second half territory, but they could not convert pressure into points, as Sudbury’s defiant defence held firm.

Luke Townsend crossed in both halves for the Templars, only to see his tries disallowed, initially for the ball being held up and then for using a double movement to cross the line.

Ed Pawsey also went close, but it was Tom Amass who got his name on the scoresheet for the home side, with Harry Sanders converting.

The Templars were short on players from the outset, with a number coming off the injury list to ensure the fixture took place.

However, the hosts finished the game with just 13, as four players were felled throughout the 80 minutes.

This should not take away from Sudbury’s attack, which was clinical throughout, and only excellent covering tackles from Tom Ranson and Charlie Townrow kept the visitors’ try count to 11.

Starting the match with just six forwards, but only three of them regular starters for the home side, the pressure was on the men in black from the start.

Brett Ballard and Joe Harrison, usually full back and centre, were pressed in to playing on the flank and at number eight respectively, while the Templars did welcome back Josh Grimwood-King, starting at fly half for the first time in three seasons.

Following a spell at rivals Sudbury, he slotted back into the fold with ease and was a driving force for the backs, pressing forward into the visitors’ defensive lines.

This Saturday, Halstead (6th) will hope for a larger squad and a bit of luck when they visit Ipswich II (3rd), while Sudbury (5th) host leaders Hadleigh.