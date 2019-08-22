AFC Sudbury may have lost 1-0 at home to Felixstowe & Walton United in the BetVictor Isthmian League North on Tuesday, but manager Mark Morsley is confident of a better result when they meet again in the Emirates FA Cup at the weekend.

“No one in the world can have that much luck twice,” he declared in reaction to the result at The MEL Group Stadium on Tuesday night, where a Armani Schaar goal in the 61st minute proved the only difference, despite the home side’s best efforts in the dying embers.

Felixstowe will again be the guests on Saturday (3pm), as both sides get their 2019/20 FA Cup campaign off the mark with the preliminary round – Sudbury looking to reach the third qualifying round and beyond for the third consecutive season.

AFC Sudbury 2019/20 Season.Manager Mark Morsley Pic - Richard Marsham. (15598913)

Morsley said: “No one in the world can have that much luck twice. There’s no concern over losing the first of back-to-back games to them, they won’t be a bogey team for us, not at all.

“It’s a massive game though, we haven’t yet won a game this season, it’s a chance to win a bit of money for the club and we’ll have a proper tear-up.

“We turned them over last year and I’m sure we can do it again. If we play like we did on Tuesday again on Saturday, we will win 5-0 or 6-0.

“If we do the exact same things again, we will win the game.”

He added that it was good to be facing them again so soon after the defeat.

“It’s great, absolutely, get them back here and get another chance quickly,” he said.

“Felixstowe will be the ones scratching their heads come Saturday. They are good honest lads who have been around the game – I know them well – and they will know they got away with one.

“So they will be coming here Saturday thinking ‘they smashed us the other night and we got away with it’, that will be playing on their minds.”