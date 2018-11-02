Sudbury have lost six of their eight matches this season, four on the bounce following Saturday’s 24-20 home defeat by Amersham & Chiltern, but forwards coach Neil Datchler doesn’t feel that losing has become a habit, writes Ken Watkins.

Datchler, in charge of the team while head coach Ben Scully was on international duty with Norway, said: “It’s become a frustration. We were so close to getting that fourth try and a bonus point today.

“It’s a frustration that we weren’t clinical enough to finish things off in the right areas.

RUGBY - Sudbury v Amersham & Chiltern..Pictured: Matt Johnston break through to score a try...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (5056984)

“I think we are probably trying to force things that we shouldn’t be. We’re working well in training, we’ve got good team spirit. We’ve got a good squad here. We’ve just got to be able to use it in a better way.

“We’ve got to hone our skills. We know how to play the game. It’s just honing our skills so we don’t make those silly little mistakes.”

RUGBY - Sudbury v Amersham & Chiltern..Pictured: Jake Sumner...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (5056977)

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to mid-table Southend Saxons, Sudbury are now fourth from bottom.

The players, Dachtler said, were down at the moment, but he has backed them to recover.

“We’ll go to Southend aiming for maximum points. There’s a long way to go, and we know that every game is a cup final for us,” he said.

“We have to make sure we treat every one as such, and never ever walk out on the pitch complacent.”