Sudbury were left feeling hard done by at the end of Saturday’s 13-13 London 1 North draw with Southend at Whittome Field.

The two points lifted them out of the bottom three, but it could so easily have been more.

Southend’s try in 70th minute, scored by Joel Armitage, followed a clear knock-on in the lineout by the visitors, missed by the referee.

Sudbury v Southend - Jack Dachtler..Pic - Richard Marsham. (19175722)

“I don’t know what the referee was seeing, but we had to take it,” said Sudbury head coach Neil Dachtler.

The Blues chief was also disappointed by the 39th minute red card for Jonny Taylor after a collision with Tom Richards saw the Southend player effectively tip tackled.

Sudbury v Southend - Jake Sumner..Pic - Richard Marsham. (19175723)

“Jonny was really gutted to be sent off. I thought it was soft,” he said.

“It wasn’t malicious, but once the legs were above the head the referee didn’t have a decision.

“We’ll lose Jonny for four weeks, but luckily we’ve got Charles Jackson coming back, so it’s one for one.”

But Sudbury’s 14 men took the game to the team in fourth place, dominating much of the second half, and scoring two excellent tries.

Sudbury v Southend - Jack Dachtler..Pic - Richard Marsham. (19175724)

“We got ourselves into the right part of the pitch several times and we should have come away with points,” said Dachtler. “We’ve got to start winning some games. On these good performances that we keep having, we’ve got to get the wins.

“If the ball had gone to hand when we were five metres out. But it didn’t. We got into their 22, we should have been thinking drop goal. But we didn’t.

“We now have to make the right decisions when we are in the right part of the pitch.

“It’s just a few decisions we have to work on. At least it’s something we can work on. It’s not ‘where do we go from here?’ We can see where we’ve got to work.”

Sudbury v Southend - Thomas Summers..Pic - Richard Marsham. (19175725)

Dachtler was pleased that the discipline problems which affected the team the previous week were not on show.

“The penalty count was far less than last week. Even when we got penalties awarded against us I think it was over zealous rather than anything underhand,” he said.

“We took our medicine and got on with it. I think our discipline was far superior to what it was last week. We didn’t let anything get to us. We worked hard to get the ball back.”

Ben Lloyd put Southend ahead with a penalty after two minutes, Sam Bixby levelling two minutes later. Lloyd struck again in the 16th minute, Southend leading 6-3 at the interval after an even first half.

Sudbury v Southend - Thomas Summers..Pic - Richard Marsham. (19175725)

Austin Beckett scored a fine try in the corner after 46 minutes following a line out and a good handling move across the field.

Southend’s controversial 70th minute try, converted by Lloyd, failed to deflate Sudbury, who hit back three minutes later, Sam Maile going over out wide after another good handling move to ensure some measure of justice.

Sudbury are away to bottom of the table Ruislip on Saturday, who are yet to register a point.