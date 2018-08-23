Darren Batch praised the anchor role Martyn Cull played in Sudbury’s innings (244-6) to ensure they maintained their 40-point lead at the top of the table with a comfortable 120-run victory at Vauxhall Mallards (124) on Saturday.

KEY MAN: Martyn Cull’s (left) 72 not out in Norfolk proved to be pivotal in Sudbury claiming a third straight victory Picture: Nick Garnham

It also ensured the Talbots kept up their amazing record of not having lost a 50-over match since the win or lose format was introduced by the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League for half the campaign ahead of last season.

Mallards won the toss and elected to put Sudbury in on a wicket that did not look capable of yielding a high score.

The opening partnership of Adam Mansfield (6) and Tom Huggins (33) had departed with the visitors on 61-2.

But it was Cull’s introduction at number four which proved instrumental as the Suffolk player, signed from Copdock & Old Ipswichian earlier in the season, hung around for 100 balls, hitting his way to a steady 79 as Sudbury worked their way up to 244 from their 50 overs.

“I think a lot of credit has to go to the way Martyn Cull batted throughout the innings,” said club captain Batch, who came in at number three but had to retire after being hit on the finger before later returning to end on 24no.

“He was really the anchor throughout our innings and allowed other people to play, especially Tim Johnston (42) who added a fair bit at the back end of our innings and got the scoreboard moving.

“Those two played crucial and contrasting styles with Martyn the anchor and Tim as the aggressor.”

He added: “We felt 240 would always be out of their reach as long as we bowled well.”

Sudbury had been without key men Jonny Gallagher and James Poulson, but brought in second-team captain Stuart Whitehart, who went on to finish with pleasing figures of 2-20 from his five overs, including one maiden.

Spinner Ben Reece, at 3-30 from nine overs, proved to be the key man with the ball though as Mallards collapsed from 100-6 to 124 all out.

Billy Moulton-Day continued his resurgence in the first team fold with 2-29.

Batch said: “Ben Reece bowled well and the wickets were shared about.

“As soon as we started getting wickets we knew the game was up.

“Stuart has been a bit unlucky I suppose, not to get more games in the first-team.

“He joined us when our seam bowling attack was fairly strong with Jonny, James and Dustin.

“He has had to wait for his chance this year but he performed well, which shows our strength in depth.”