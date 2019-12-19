Dream moves to West Ham United or Fulham may have not materialised but Harry Critchley is determined to prove they were wrong to not take a chance on him.

The AFC Sudbury Academy player is returning to the club having had a week’s trial at the Premier League Hammers before switching east for west London with Fulham.

Things looked promising at the Championship club with left-back Critchley, who does not turn 18 until April, offered a second week. He played 90 minutes in a 5-4 victory for the under-18s at Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, but was then delivered some disappointing news on Monday.

Bristol Rovers 2 AFC Sudbury 1 FA Youth Cup - Sudbury man-of-the-match Harry Critchley is taken outPicture: Steve Screech (21008822)

“They said unfortunately they are not going to take me on as they do not envisage me going straight into the under-23s and then eventually into the first team, because of a lack of (professional level) academy experience,” said the Braintree-based scholar.

But a lack of motivation back at non-league level will not be an issue, as he has revealed his hunger to now get back to using his performances for the first team to keep him in the eyes of the scouts.

“For me now it is just to carry on working hard at Sudbury everyday and to try to get back into the first team. I want to carry on performing at my best to prove to the other clubs interested that I can play at a Premier League or Championship level.

AFC Sudbury reserves v Framlingham Town - Framlinghams Alex Ling and Sudburys Harry Critchley.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (22366099)

“I feel like the experience with West Ham has evolved me massively and I have learnt so much.”

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley thinks Tyler French, who clocked up more than 100 first-team appearances at the club before signing for Bradford City’s first-team squad in the summer, is the blueprint for Critchley to follow.

“You can never underestimate the importance of playing a season or two seasons at a decent level of men’s football, like Tyler French did,” he said.

“He can learn more with us than the tick-box exercise that you can get with academy level football.”

He added: “I think that boy has the ability. I said that in the summer and I think I was right to.

“He was brilliant against Bristol Rovers (FA Youth Cup).

“He has come on in leaps and bounds here and if he wants to improve further he has probably got to defend better, which is something we can do with him.”

Read more Football