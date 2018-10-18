Chris Crabtree took the individual honours at Cycle Club Sudbury’s Falling Leaves Hill Climb at Semer on Sunday, finishing an agonising 0.2 seconds outside the course record.

The Orwell Velo rider recorded a time of 40.1 seconds on the 500-yard course, more than six seconds faster than second-placed Ross Fawcett. But the record of 39.9 seconds, set by Callum Brown (B38 Underpin Racing) last year, remains intact.

Crabtree, second last year, took 4.6 seconds off his 2017 time, and felt that on a dry course he would have come much closer. Rain before the start made the hill climb a more testing.

CYCLING - CC Sudbury Hill Climb 2018..Pictured: Matt Day (TPH Racing - Hadleigh)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4775262)

Lee Ford, from the host club, was best placed local rider, taking third in 46.8 seconds.

Hadleigh-based TPH Racing retained their team title and East District Cycling Association Championship. Their trio of Matt Day 47.1, Graham Collins 47.6, Adam Chamberlin 49.6 finished in a total time of 2.24.3, almost five seconds faster than the same trio recorded in 2017.

CC Sudbury took the honours in the junior female category through Isabella Johnson 1.12.4, and the juvenile female category, Hannah Johnson 1.15.0.

CYCLING - CC Sudbury Hill Climb 2018..Pictured: Isabella Johnson (CC Sudbury)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4775263)

Dan Upton, making his debut as event organiser, was disappointed by the weather, which resulted in a number of non-starters (from 90 74 completed the course).

He praised CC Sudbury members for their help with staging the event, and all the supporters who lined the route. “The noise was unbelievable,” he said.

RESULTS:

CC Sudbury: Lee Ford 46.4secs, James Rush 54.7, Leon West 56.8, James Harman 57.6, John Bradbury 59.0, Doz Bree 59.5, Charlie Heeks 1.04.2, Charlie Boldock 1.7.5, Oscar Keep 1.08.2, Isabella Johnson 1.12.4, Angie Lesslie 1.14.3, Hannah Johnson 1.15.0, Charlie Upton 1.44.6, Lucas Martin 1.56.6

CYCLING - CC Sudbury Hill Climb 2018..Pictured: ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4775264)

TPH Racing: Matt Day 47.1, Graham Collins 47.6, Adam Chamberlin 49.6, Ryan Gooderham 53.3, Becky Ridge 8.8, Philip Barnes 59.9, Molly Cutmore 1.16.5, Alex Cutmore 1.21.1; Tri Sudbury: Simon Daniel 59.9,Murray Baker 1.05.1, Shan Bendall 1.10.1, Daniel Adams 1.21.8, Sarah Farley 1.46.5; Boxford BC: Robert Giles 1.25.7; Hadleigh CC: Mollie Bilner 1.16.9; Individual: Chris Crabtree (Orwell Velo) 40.1, Ross Fawcett (Pedal Power Cycles Ipswich) 46.4, Lee Ford (CC Sudbury) 46.8; Women: Becky Ridge (TPH Racing) 58.8, Polly Mason (Team Pedal Revolution.co.uk) 1.01.3, Kristin Hamilton (Ipswich BC) 1.04.7

Male Junior: Thomas White (Colchester Rovers) 50.7, Ryan Gooderham (TPH Racing) 53.3, Thomas Abbott (Stowmarket & District CC) 56.3; Female Junior: Isabella Johnson (CC Sudbury) 1.12.4, Molly Cutmore (TPH Racing) 1.16.6; Male Juvenile: William Carlyon (Ipswich BC) 54.0, Oscar Woodward (West Suffolk Wheelers & Tri Club) 55.1, Charlie Knowler (West Suffolk Wheelers & Tri Club) 59.6

Female Juvenile: Hannah Johnson (CC Sudbury) 1.15.0, Zoe Swainston (Colchester Rovers CC) 1.15.6, Mollie Bilner (Hadleigh CC) 1.16.9; Teams: TPH Racing (Matt Day 47.1, Graham Collins 47.6, Adam Chamberlin 49.6) 2.24.3, Orwell Velo (Chris Crabtree 40.1, Matthew Drown 49.9, Dave Clark 1.00.7) 2.30.7, Ipswich BC (Shaun Andrews 49.3, Daniel Zagni 50.5, James Potter 52.6) 2.32.4.