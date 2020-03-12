Coronavirus leads to expected postponement of Australian Grand Prix
This weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix – which was set to feature Bures-raised Alex Albon – is set to be postponed over coronavirus concerns.
The Red Bull driver had a debut campaign to remember in 2019, during which he secured five top-10 finishes in the first 12 races.
However, numerous sources have indicated that the outbreak – now declared a pandemic – will result in the start of the 2020 campaign being delayed.
Speaking to reporters in Melbourne yesterday, former Nayland Littlegarth School pupil Albon said: “Even now walking around Melbourne it’s obviously a different kind of atmosphere to what it’s been like in the past. I mean I speak about the past, I’ve done one year (but) it’s going to be different.
“I’m not sure what’s being put in place to be honest with you. But hopefully we can find the right balance between the drivers and the teams (on) the safety because it is obviously a serious problem."
