This weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix – which was set to feature Bures-raised Alex Albon – is set to be postponed over coronavirus concerns.

The Red Bull driver had a debut campaign to remember in 2019, during which he secured five top-10 finishes in the first 12 races.

However, numerous sources have indicated that the outbreak – now declared a pandemic – will result in the start of the 2020 campaign being delayed.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 17: Alexander Albon of Thailand and Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 17, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool// AP-227F58WPN2111 // Usage for editorial use only //. (31426043)

Speaking to reporters in Melbourne yesterday, former Nayland Littlegarth School pupil Albon said: “Even now walking around Melbourne it’s obviously a different kind of atmosphere to what it’s been like in the past. I mean I speak about the past, I’ve done one year (but) it’s going to be different.

“I’m not sure what’s being put in place to be honest with you. But hopefully we can find the right balance between the drivers and the teams (on) the safety because it is obviously a serious problem."

