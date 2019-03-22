Cornard United player-manager Michael Schofield believes introducing sin bins across Thurlow Nunn League matches next season will ‘ruin the game’ and cause ‘uproar’.

The Football Association has confirmed the introduction of sin bins from Step 5 and below next season.

Sin bins will be used for players who have been shown a yellow card by the referee for dissent, and will see the cautioned player sit out for the next 10 minutes of the game.

Cornard United manager, Michael Schofield..Pic - Richard Marsham. (7921401)

The idea has been trialled lower down the football pyramid in 2017/18, and also this season.

The Thurlow Nunn League, which covers Steps 5 and 6, and the Anglian Combination League, Cambridgeshire County League and Suffolk and Ipswich League, which all include divisions at Step 7, are all set to be included.

But whereas a version of sin bins is well established to work in rugby, Cornard United’s joint player-boss Schofield feels it will be a disaster.

“I’m not going to pretend to know too much about it but from the outside looking in I can’t say I’m a fan,” he said.

“I see nothing wrong with the current yellow and red card policy in place, so to change it seems ridiculous. Sin bins, in my opinion, do not belong in football.

“It ruins the game and fouls and yellow cards are part of that and I think every player and manager will agree with me on that.

“I cannot see it working and I hope they (FA) make a U-turn and it doesn’t get introduced.”

The midfielder, who had a spell with neighbouring Long Melford, explained why he felt it would ruin the game by saying: “I just feel yellow cards are part and parcel of the game; walking the tight rope of being completely dismissed.

“To have it even more stop-start with sending a player off the pitch for an interval of time just doesn’t appeal to me at all.

“The referee will be having to focus on the exact correct amount of time to allow the player to enter back into the pitch. Particularly at the level we’re at where officials get things wrong a lot.

“And that includes yellow cards which were never yellow cards. And now to have a player off the pitch, if the other team capitalise on that for a yellow that never ever was, you can just see the uproar now.”

He added: “I’ve not seen a positive thing on social media from anyone playing or managing at this level and for me that tells the FA all they need to know.”

PLEASING FORM:

Cornard United kept up a run of unbeaten form which has delighted joint player-manager Michael Schofield following a 3-0 home win over Leiston Reserves on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Jack Graham, Lewis Blanchett and Sean Bartlett were all on target.

It left the Ards (1th) unbeaten in their last six Thurlow Nunn League First Division matches ahead of travelling to second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers on Saturday (3pm).

“To play Swaffham, March and Fakenham away, all flying, and not lose any of the games is what I consider a very impressive feat,” said Schofield. "And that being sandwiched between home games versus Diss and Leiston we felt in our camp it was important to pick up maximum points; and that's exactly what we have done."

He added: "I think we have lost one in our last 12 in all competitions, which for a club like us competing in a league with sides with budgets is fantastic, but something we've always known we can do."

Elsewhere, AFC Sudbury Reserves (9th) lost their fifth straight match, 3-1 at Downham Town. The academy side travel to King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Saturday (3pm).