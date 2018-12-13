“The first half wasn’t good enough, and that’s been the story of our season,” was Michael Schofield’s verdict on Cornard United’s 4-1 Thurlow Nunn League First Division North home loss against Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves, writes Ken Watkins.

No match the previous week, and no midweek training because of injuries, left Cornard ring rusty, and Felixstowe, responding to recently-appointed manager Luke Hillyard, took full advantage in the first 45 minutes, scoring twice, and forcing joint manager Matt Grove into a number of excellent saves.

Liam Hillyard put Felixstowe ahead after nine minutes, and Josh Lee made it two after 28 minutes as Cornard struggled against a pacey attack, and were guilty of some slack marking. In reply Brad James headed inches over, and Jack Graham drew two good saves from Joe Potter.

Cornard United manager, Michael Schofield (L) pictured with new signing, Sean Bartlett (R)..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4049825)

“A lot of the damage was done then,” said joint Cornard boss Schofield.

“Going in 2-0 down, it was always going to be difficult, although to be fair, their keeper’s made a couple of decent saves. I thought the next goal would decide the game, and unfortunately it wasn’t us who got it.”

Cornard started the second half well, and put pressure on the visitors. Max Dinnell’s 62nd minute shot was turned onto the bar and over by Potter, and the resulting corner cleared off the line in a scramble.

Lee took advantage of a defensive mix-up in the 72nd minute to make it 3-0, but Cornard hit back four minutes later, Sean Bartlett scoring from the spot after Dinnell had been brought down. But as Cornard chased the game, a lengthy clearance put Asa Milliard clear in the 82nd minute to wrap things up.

“Our lack of consistency is frustrating,” said Schofield. “The first half we’ve never got going in any game, but often we’ve got ourselves back in and picked up points.

“On our day we’ve shown we can beat good sides. But we don’t keep enough clean sheets in the league. We’ve just kept one, yet we’ve only failed to score in one game.

“I want consistency, and that will happen. We are learning every game.

“People forget Cornard United are in a transition period. When we took over it was all about staying up. Now we firmly believe we can be a top 10 side.”

Saturday’s result left Cornard 14th in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to third-from-bottom Diss Town (3pm).