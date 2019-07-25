Despite making 13 summer signings since his appointment at the end of May, Dave Childs is confident his new-look Cornard United side can hit the ground running in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

The former Braintree Town Reserves manager had initially said he did not want to disrupt what had been a positive 2018/19 campaign by bringing in a lot of new players.

But the exit of popular player-managers Andy Schofield and Matt Grove, who had announced ahead of the club’s Suffolk Senior Cup final defeat at Portman Road they would be relinquishing their management duties to concentrate on playing, led to an exodus.

Cornard United manager - Dave Childs (R) and assistant manager, Mick Southee (L)..Pic - Richard Marsham. (11598453)

Childs is positive about the way things have gone since then though.

“In football it happens,” he said, “but touch wood we have got players who have come in and want to work hard and help the club move forward, not just further themselves as individuals, which is fantastic.

“We have been training every Tuesday and Thursday and have already got a good understanding with each other.”

Michael Schofield, who was player manager with Matt Grove last season, has left the club Picture: Richard Marsham

Among his latest batch of signings is central midfielder Andy Fisher, who has dropped down a level from Long Melford, who Childs believes will be key in the upcoming campaign.

“He is a box-to-box midfielder who is a very good player,” he said.

“He will bring experience to help the other lads out.”

Full-back Ben Haywood (Flitch United) and right winger Chris Morgan (Alresford Colne Rangers) are both stepping up from the Essex & Suffolk Border League, while central midfielders Dan Brown and Charlie Knight are both returning to the club after spells out of the game.

“Dan was at the club two years ago with Jack Wignall and Chris Tracey and left through moving house and work commitments, but he has come back with a bang to be honest,” said Childs.

“Charlie Knight came back after a year out through injury and work commitments.

“Ben and Chris are young lads who are both quick and I think Chris will cause mayhem on the wing, to be honest.

“I am looking forward to working with them.”

Ezra Drann, Rowen Drann, Dave Dowding, Brad Dix, Dan Sakal and Brandon Archer do remain from last season’s squad.

After last Thursday’s 3-0 home win against lower-league Claydon, Cornard had been due to host Harlow Town Reserves in another pre-season friendly at Blackhouse Lane on Saturday, but Childs said the opposition called off.

It means they will conclude a four-game pre-season campaign to equivalent level Brightlingsea Regent Reserves, again at home, tomorrow evening (7.45pm).

But Childs is not worried about their relative lack of match action as a group, with some clubs having hit double figures of friendlies by the time the big kick-off arrives a week on Saturday.

“The boys are blending in well,” he said. “It is going to take time but at the moment what I am looking at I am very happy with.”

Meanwhile, last season's captain Dan Clark has moved on to First Division South side Harwich & Parkeston.