Despite hosting second-from-bottom Needham Market Reserves on Saturday (3pm) Michael Schofield believes his Cornard United side will have to be at their ‘very best’ to bounce back from the heavy defeat at Harleston Town.

After winning their first three games in charge under new player-managers Schofield and Matt Groves, the Ards fell to their second defeat in four days in Norfolk.

Tuesday’s 2-0 League Challenge Cup defeat at local rivals Halstead Town was followed by a 6-2 thumping at early pacesetters Harleston, newly-promoted this season, to firmly end the honeymoon period since Liam Aves’ departure.

And while Saturday’s home game with Needham Market’s young academy side would look on paper to have come at a good time – with Steve Foley’s side having only won one of their 11 games – Schofield is expecting a tough challenge as they begin a run of four straight games across league and cup at Blackhouse Lane.

“You always know you are going to be in a game when you come up to face those boys,” he said.

“They are young, fit and play some fantastic football. They always look to play the right way which in the past has often got them in a bit of trouble. But I for one admire the way they do things because as young boys they are being taught to play what is the right way.

“In a league of this quality some teams can capitalise on that but they will pick up plenty of points this season and we will have to be at our very best to get the three points we are after.”

He said the mood ‘is still great in the camp’ and that things are heading in the right direction.

“If you were to offer us nine points from the 12 available and facing (at the time) three of the top six in those games, we would have snapped your hand off,” he said.

With usual skipper Dan Clark away on holiday, Sean Bartlett carried the armband on Saturday in a side which included three players struggling to play through illness.

But Schofield refused to make any excuses for the defeat, with his side having trailed 2-0 at the break before Kade Ivatt pulled one back before a further Harleston goal was followed by the sending off of Lewis Blanchett for an off-the-ball incident.

“We were beaten by the better side and in my opinion the side that will go on to win the league,” said the joint boss.

“We actually started superbly; we hit the post and Lewis had a few from range which missed the target but we conceded a sloppy goal and one quickly followed.

“We regrouped at half-time and came out flying and got an early goal, so it was incredibly disappointing to then concede to a set piece.

“Then the sending off of Lewis really finished the game and we couldn’t deal with the overload and chasing the game we were hit on the counter.”

Christian Walsh got a second goal for Cornard but by that time they were 5-2 behind before Nathan Stone completed the scoring with his second.

“We will actually play worse than that and win games this season which was a positive to come out of the game,” said Schofield.

There was some transfer news ahead of the weekend’s game, with versatile defender Brad James’ return to the club announced, having been with FC Clacton and Brightlingsea Regent since leaving Cornard during last season.

Schofield said: “We know Brad very well and he’s struggled to work his way back into Clacton after taking a short break for personal reasons.

“He knows Matt and myself very well, as well as a lot of the boys, so he felt Cornard was the perfect place to come back to and begin to enjoy his football again, so we are definitely delighted to have him on board.”