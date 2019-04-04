Matt Grove is hellbent on continuing to put Cornard United ‘back on the map’ with victory in tomorrow night’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup semi-final against Ipswich Wanderers at Hadleigh United (7.45pm - follow @russclaydon on Twitter for our live updates).

The joint-player/manager of the Ards believes booking their spot in a final at Ipswich Town FC would complete their transition in people’s minds from whipping boys to a team capable of winning trophies again.

The Blackhouse Lane club have been starved of success in recent times, with their last trophy coming 29 years ago, when they won the Eastern Counties (Thurlow Nunn) League Premier Division at the first attempt.

Cornard United goalkeeping coach Colin Athey (left) and goalkeeper and joint-manager Matt Grove with the EA Vehicle Rental training top, after the local company agreed a sponsorship deal with the club ahead of their Suffolk Senior Cup semi-final (8208262)

Fellow Thurlow Nunn League North Division side Ipswich Wanderers (9th), two places above them in the table, stand in their way of stepping out at Portman Road in what Groves admits would be a dream come true for his players and himself.

“It is huge. Cornard got to the semi-finals a few years ago but did not get through.

“This is huge for our players and myself included as it gives us all the prospect of playing at Portman Road. It is very exciting.

“I have played at Colchester United before but this is a very different proposition from the Weston Home Community Stadium!

“As a club it puts us on the map as well as it gets people talking about us. Whereas Cornard were known as the whipping boys a few years ago, this is certainly a step in the right direction.”

Chris Tracey’s Cornard lost 2-1 to lower-league Haughley United in the last four of the competition in 2015/16, with their one and only final appearance in it coming in their treble-winning campaign of 1988/89, beating Sudbury Wanderers 1-0.

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup trophy Picture: Suffolk FA (8208466)

Michael Schofield and Grove’s side beat Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Friday’s opponents at Hadleigh, Ipswich Wanderers, drew 1-1 at AFC Sudbury Reserves in an away league match, watched with interest by Schofield.

“Mike had a look at them on Friday and then they were at our game Saturday,” said Grove, who admitted thinking ahead to their semi-final got the better of them in their 2-2 (Bartlett 2) draw at basement side Wisbech St Mary, who ended a 10-match losing run.

Sam Hamblin from EA Vehicle Rental, who are sponsoring the club's training top and benchwear following their cup run (8208260)

“I think our heads were more on Friday than Saturday and more fool us, as Wisbech showed they were no fools,” he said.

“It is such an exciting opportunity for all of us, you kind of cannot really help but think about it.”

Club captain Dan Clark, on a pre-planned ski holiday, is the only absentee.

Cornard were beaten 6-0 at Wanderers in August, just before Liam Aves was sacked, but the Ards recorded a 4-0 home win over them in September.