Cornard United player co-manager Matt Grove was willing to accept some of the blame for losing the tactical battle in the 4-2 defeat at Lakenheath on Saturday.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North encounter saw two contrasting halves from Grove and Michael Schofield’s side.

But ultimately the first 45 minutes’ missed chances were as much to blame for the Ards slipping to their third defeat in their last four in the league as much as their inability to cope with Heath’s fluid front three following the re-start.

SHORT LIVED: Cornard United celebrate their first goal at Lakenheath PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Despite Kelvin Enaro’s ninth-minute penalty putting them ahead after goalkeeper Grove caught Aaron Turner, it looked like being a matter of time before the chances raining in on Dan Corston’s goal, mimicking the weather, would put Cornard firmly in charge.

But their inability to convert them into goals soon proved costly as Aaron Turner’s eye-catching 37th minute volley sent them into the break somehow leading 2-1, coming six minutes after Charlie Hayes’ low shot following a free-kick into the box finally yielded a reward for Cornard.

But a dominant second-half display, which saw Ryan Weaver finish a one-two with Turner seven minutes after the restart before Turner added his second with an exquisite free-kick on 72, saw Lakenheath take the points out of the Ards’ reach.

Kade Ivatt did pull one back in added time, but by then it was too little too late.

“The contrast between first and second half was huge,” admitted Grove.

“What I said at the end was we need to learn.

“Maybe Mike and I could have gone about it a different way in the second half; we didn’t know how to counter-attack their extra man in midfield. So it is a learning curve for us.

“But one thing I need to stress is that we need everyone to be on the same page, and even if we are 4-1 or 4-2 we don’t stop, which some players did and I made it perfectly clear.”

He added the side now need to pick themselves up and go again with a tricky looking visit of second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers to come on Saturday (3pm), with their opponents having caught the eye with a 10-1 home win over Wisbech St Mary at the weekend.

But it will come too soon for captain Dan Clark (knee).

Cornard: Grove, Brennan, Dix, James, Hayes, A Schofield, Walsh, M Schofield, Ivatt, Bartlett (c), M Dinnell (Graham 65’). Unused subs: Athey (gk), Clark. Free Press Man of the Match: Christian Walsh.