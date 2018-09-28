Matt Groves admits Michael Schofield and himself could not have asked for a better response from their fellow Cornard United players than they have got since taking over from Liam Aves.

Great Cornard, Suffolk. Football action from Cornard Utd vs Swaffham Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Division One game. Lewis Blanchette scores a goal. ..Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY. (4389373)

The pair of 25-year-olds stepped up to become the new managers after Aves was sacked after four defeats from their opening five games, including one league win.

But since then the new joint player-managers have engineered a dream start with only three players added to the squad; winning three from three in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North to move the Ards up to mid-table.

Friday night saw a measure of the progress made since Aves’ exit with a 6-0 defeat at Ipswich Wanderers turned into a 4-0 home victory in little more than a month. It earned the new-look Ards the Iliffe Media East’s Non-League Natter Podcast Team of The Weekend on a Twitter poll.

“We could not have asked for a better start and the boys have done really well and taken everything on board really well,” said Groves.

“Friday’s result was huge for us and made a big statement to a lot of (other) clubs.

“All we needed was a few more players who have brought in a bit more quality.”

Striker Lewis Blanchett is the latest to have joined, having come back to the club from last season, and marked his return with a goal from the bench.

Fellow new signing Sean Bartlett, who has been playing in the number 10 role, got his second in three games since arriving, having been with Brantham Athletic in recent years.

Youngster Kade Ivatt scored the other two on a highly-pleasing night at Blackhouse Lane.

The side’s winning run was ended in the First Division Knockout Cup on Tuesday though, as Halstead Town triumphed 2-0 at Rosemary Lane in a local derby.

Schofield tweeted: “Lost to the better team last night, some good minutes for lads who needed them.”

Saturday sees Cornard face a tough test to keep their winning league run going as they travel to leaders Harleston Town, who have won eight of their 10 matches since the Norfolk side earned promotion.

“They have come into this league and done really well,” said Groves.

“We go into it with confidence though and obviously they will be confident too.

“We have got to wait and see what they are about as we don’t know a lot about them. We will certainly need to go into it with an open mind.”

With both Schofield, a midfielder, and himself, a goalkeeper, looking to keep playing, the pair are receiving some dugout help from former Long Melford boss Jules Mumford.

“He cannot commit as much as he would like but he is a good person for me and Mike to learn off,” said Groves.