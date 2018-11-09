While others may view Cornard United’s 3-2 home win over second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers on Saturday as a shock result, Michael Schofield does not.

The Ards went up against a team who had only been beaten twice in 13 Thurlow Nunn League First Division North matches and who had scored 10 goals in their previous match, while the hosts had lost back-to-back league games.

Despite falling behind to a powerful effort from Hayden Gibbons, Cornard rallied to lead 2-1 at half-time with Andrew Schofield and Sean Bartlett both pouncing on defensive mistakes to score.

Cornard United manager, Michael Schofield (L) pictured with new signing, Sean Bartlett (R)..Pic - Richard Marsham. (5307673)

A penalty conceded by captain Dan Clark early in the second half saw Ben Thompson level the scores.

But Andrew Schofield replied with what proved to be the winner by expertly heading home Max Dinnell’s cross.

Mulbarton thought they had rescued a point with a late goal, but it was controversially ruled out for offside.

Joint manager Michael Schofield reflected: “To be honest, as a group, we knew a result like this was coming.

“We knew we can get to the level like we did against Ipswich Wanderers (4-0) and on Saturday we certainly did that.”

Speaking about the late goal being ruled out, he said: “Honestly, I have no idea if he was on or not. Of course, Mulbarton think he wasn’t and we think he was but truthfully, even if he was onside it’s the luck we deserved as we never get the rub of the green.

“We deserved three points; we all wanted it more. To everyone else it looks a shock result, but not to anyone in our camp.

“We know we can beat anyone on our day; it’s just about getting the consistency right, but that’ll come. People forget it’s still very early for this squad, and we are still in transition, but we are almost where we want to be.”

Cornard (11th) travel to the side two places above them in Debeham LC on Saturday (3pm) with Micheal Schofield keen for his side to improve their away form.

CELEBRATION TIME: Cornard United's players were left full of joy on Saturday, like they were pictured here after scoring against Lakenheath in their previous fixture PICTURE: Andy Abbott (5052190)

“Our home form in general is always very good; no team will come to us and embarrass us,” he said.

“It’s our away form that needs improving and we will look to get that started with Debenham on Saturday.

“They’re always a tough side to play, always impressive going forward so hopefully we can go there with the same attitude and application as the Mulbarton game and if we do, we will get a result.”

Debenham LC have only conceded one goal across their last five games, winning 3-0 at Ipswich Wanderers on Friday.