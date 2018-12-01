Michael Schofield believes Cornard United were beaten by a March Town United side who will finish in the top three this season.

INJURY RETURN: Ezra Drann made his comeback for Cornard on Saturday

The Ards saw their three match unbeaten run come to an end on Saturday, as visitors March ran out 4-0 winners at Blackhouse Lane.

And joint manager Schofield says their opponents last weekend, who currently sit fifth in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North table, will challenge for a top three berth this season.

“We were looking to continue our excellent home form, but we were quite simply beaten by the better side on Saturday,” he said. “Granted we were not at our best, but March were worthy of their victory and in my opinion they’ll be in the top three come the end of the season.

“4-0 maybe was a bit harsh, but we had to push men forward and got caught a couple of times.

“We had one golden chance at 1-0 when Kade (Ivatt) hit straight at the goalkeeper, which could have swung the game, but it wasn’t to be for our boys.”

Cornard, who have been drawn away to Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves in the quarter-finals of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup, were without Andy Schofield on Saturday.

The midfielder picked up a groin injury in the previous weekend’s penalty shootout win at Beccles Town in the Senior Cup.

“We missed his aerial ability and overall physical presence in the middle,” the joint manager said.

“But Ryan McGibbon managed a good half hour in his tank, and Ezra Drann also got a good 10 minutes after being out for months with a knee injury.”

Cornard return to action when they host Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves on December 8.