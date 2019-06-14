More than 150 adults and 70 juniors competed as TRISudbury hosted a fantastic fourth edition of their Sudbury Triathlon at the weekend.

With the sun shining on Sunday, in contrast to the previous 24 hours, it was a fantastic day full of sun, sport, smiles, support and ice cream.

In total there were 159 individual adult competitors and 15 relay teams of three competitors in each racing in the morning, and 72 juniors competing in the afternoon.

TRISudbury members who competed in their home event, the fourth edition of the Sudbury Triathlon, held in Great Cornard

The adult event was a 400m swim of the outdoor swimming pool at Great Cornard Sports Centre followed by a 23km cycle in a loop from Cornard to Bures – up Cuckoo Hill to Assington, out through Newton Green and back into Chilton Industrial Estate before heading back to the start.

And the event finished with a 5km run out and around Cornard Country Park, coming back through the Dynamos and Thomas Gainsborough School field.

For some competitors it was their first ever triathlon while more seasoned athletes were able to achieve some new personal best (PB) times across the tricky and undulating course.

The winning time was Male Bely from Walden Tri who finished in an amazing one hour, six minutes and 49 seconds.

Pip Moore from West Suffolk Wheelers came in second in 1:07:24 and Benoit Bely from Walden Tri came third in 1:07:35.

The females were led in by Abbie Kerr from Walden Tri, who finished in 1:13:59 from Emma Duncan in 1:16:04, and TRISudbury’s own Sarah Edwards coming home third in 1:16:38. The relay teams were won by 3T who finished in 1:05:54, from the team headed by Richard Smith from sponsors The Tub Company in 1:15:54.

Third was Stephen Disney’s team who finished in 1:20:27.

TRISudbury had 49 members taking part in the event in the morning whether individually or as part of a relay team.

There were some amazing results with age group wins for Ian Ledieu (1:09:06), Murray Baker (1:10:35) and Cathy Beard (1:33:13).

In the afternoon the juniors had their races which are split into age groups with the distances getting higher as the age groups increased.

The Youth age category was won by Maxwell Buchanan from Cambridge Triathlon club, who finished in 31:30, with TRISudbury’s Charlie Boldock, who competed at Leeds on Saturday and then rushed back to storm through the finish line in 31:38, second.

In TRIStars 3 (13-14 years) Tom Wood from Discovery Trip finished first in 27:24 from Stuart Adam in 29:22.

TRIStars 2 (11-12yrs) was won with a fantastic time of 20:31 by West Suffolk Wheelers’ Samuel Blackwell from club-mate Isabel Moore in 22:59.

TRIStars 1 (9-10yrs) saw Issac Kerry from Ipswich Tri Club finish in 13:31, closely followed by Ella Stewart from West Suffolk Wheelers in 13:45.

TRIStars Start (8yrs) saw Erin Stewart from West Suffolk Wheelers finishing in 8:16, closely followed by team-mate Poppy Moore in 8:37.

* View our pictures taken on the day and purchase at: https://www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/f916802553

TRISudbury junior results:

Youth: Dominic Clark 40:32, Hannah Johnson 41:47, Ester Troughton 49:30.

TRIStars: Will Bradley 31:41, Zac Miller 33:57, Oscar Keep 34:03, Aidan Friday 34:35, Harry Wilson 36:07, William Aldsworth 37:17, Joshua Rooke 39:02, Lily Carvell 41:08, Nathan Clark 42:28.

TRIStars 2: Lucy Miller 24:12, Tallan Austin 25:58, Ruby Storey 28:16, Lucia Bunn 28:59, Charlotte Rooke 29:38, Eva Storey 30:21,

May Green 32:14, Archie Wiffin, Amelia Mumford 32:28.

TRIStar 1: Issac Austin 15:29, Niamh Cullen15:54, Ben Boldock 16:29, Esme Quayle 17:19, Ben Powell 17:20, Ella Denham,18:22, Katie Schindler 19:23.

TRIStars Starts: Daniel Layzell 9:11, Oscar Smith-Davis 9:33, Thomas Aldsworth 11:01.

*Full results can be found by clicking through to: https://www.stuweb.co.uk/results.html