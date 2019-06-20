John McGreal is expected to bring over a strong Colchester United side for a special fixture at King’s Marsh on Tuesday, August 6 – to kick-off AFC Sudbury’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

The Sky Bet League Two outfit have been chosen as they were the first ever opponents for the newly-formed club after Sudbury Town and Sudbury Wanderers pooled together their resources.

In front of a crowd of 397 at Sudbury Town’s old Priory Stadium on Saturday July 17, 1999 the AFC side, who controversially played in Sudbury Wanderers’ kit, lost 4-2 in extra-time to the Colchester first-team in the Harwich Charity Cup Centenary semi-final. The visitors included the U’s star player Lomana Tresor Lua Lua, ahead of his Premier League move to Newcastle United.

Joe Dunne brought a strong Colchester United side to AFC Sudbury in 2013

Chairman Andrew Long said: “We are expecting Colchester to field as strong a side as possible and we hope to make it a special occasion with more details to follow over the coming weeks.”

The game is expected to be held in the evening (7.45pm TBC) and former AFC Sudbury players from their formative years are set to be guests of honour.

This month (June 1) actually marks two decades of the club’s existence and a number of things have been planned to make their 20th season a special one, including the club already announcing giving out 100 free family season tickets.

The first AFC Sudbury match report in the Suffolk Free Press in 1999 (12631884)

* See this week's print edition for a special feature piece on Amalgamated Football Club Sudbury’s 20th anniversary