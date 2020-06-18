An arson attack that has left Hadleigh Rugby Club without equipment and changing facilities has left officials facing a race against time to be in a position to take part in the 2020/21 season.

But despite chairman Charlie Warburton describing last Monday’s fire leaving behind a ‘nightmare’ situation, he said they had been bowled over by the support that has flooded in from the public and the rugby community, across the whole country.

A GoFundMe page to cover what they are not set to be able to get back through their insurance claims has raised more than £7,500 of a £10,000 target in just five days.

“The response has been amazing,” said Warburton.

“It has not just been local clubs, but almost every local club has been in touch and offered support, which includes people, trades and advice.

“We have also been really surprised that clubs across the UK have got in touch, such as County Durham, Sunderland, Cornwall, Gloucester, Richmond, Barking and Basildon.

“One example is Harpenden Rugby Club who have said ‘we have over ordered on hit shields and tackle pads but we have the same initials as you HRFC, so we can send them to you; let us know and we can send them over in a van’. Not only that but they have given us £250 as well.”

Despite not being associated with the Eastern Counties League 1 South club, Ipswich-based company Recom Surfacing have pledged them £1,000.

“On behalf of all of us, what people have done and offered already is just hugely appreciated,” added Warburton.

“We are incredibly humbled by it and it is powerful to see that community spirit alive and well.”

The fire at the Layham Road Hadleigh Town Council-owned site was spotted as emanating from the rugby club’s main storage outbuilding at 11.59pm on June 8. It soon engulfed the nearby home dressing room building, which also contained shower and toilet blocks.

Smoke damage was also caused to the separate adjacent building, used by Hadleigh Tennis Club as a club room.

But the firefighters were able to prevent any damage to the rest of the buildings, which incorporates the away dressing room and the rugby club’s clubhouse and bar.

Warburton said: “Without their swift actions I think it would have probably engulfed the whole site and destroyed it, totalling hundreds of thousands (of pounds in damage).

“We are incredibly grateful to them as they were quick on site after getting the call and were able to suppress it; hats off to them.”

After a loss adjuster visiting the site, where the rugby club have 10 junior age groups and one senior team based, work to clear it is set to get under way on Saturday.

It is then hoped something can be done about replacing the changing room and equipment storage facility in time to be able to start the 2020/21 season, which ordinarily begins in September.

Warburton said: “If we have not got a changing facility we are not permitted by the RFU to stage fixtures and participate in league rugby. The weird thing is we are starting a race against time with an uncertain finish, as we do not know when it will be.”

He said a temporary rebuild solution is something being considered to help them meet their time target and he thanked the town council for all their help since the incident.

Anyone wishing to donate to the club’s GoFundMe page, set up by Francesca Hampshire, can find it by clicking here.

