After returning to winning ways Long Melford’s Jamie Bradbury believes a top eight club record finish in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division should not be the limit of their aspirations this term.

In the wake of their 4-0 victory at basement side Hadleigh United, which ended a five-game run without a win, The Villagers’ manager has suggested even higher targets should be strived for.

Melford have never finished higher than ninth at Step 5 of the non-league pyramid, achieved in their first season following their first promotion to the level in 2015/16.

Long Melford boss Jamie Bradbury

They have flirted with relegation in the three seasons since but now have a club record in their sights, with the weekend’s win moving them back up to sixth.

“It is definitely a target, but having tasted second place this season we want to try and get a little bit higher than that, and we have also got points targets in mind,” said Bradbury, whose side are not in action again until a week on Saturday, at Walsham-le-Willows.

“It is just about making sure we get them into the right mentality where we turn up and enjoy playing the games and actually wanting to win and be as successful as possible each time, rather than thinking ‘oh, we’re only Melford, it’s alright we’ve survived’.

Long Melford 2019/20 team picture ahead of hosting Wrxoham, featuing manager Jamie Bradbury and debutant goalkeeper Matt Walker

“We want to change that mentality and want to finish as high as possible all the time. Rather than looking over their shoulder, looking up and saying ‘right, who can we take off next?’

"But it is hard as it is such a strong, hard league where anybody can beat anybody.

“We will just keep plugging away and try and get as many points as possible. I think if we play like we can over the remaining 13 games we should be in a good position come the end of April.”

