Hadleigh athlete Kieran Clements said he ‘has a point to prove’ after being overlooked by Team GB selectors for next month’s European 10,000m Cup.

The 25-year-old admitted to being bitterly disappointed not to have made the cut for the national team for the 2019 Cup on July 6, organised by European Athletics in conjunction with the Night of the 10,000m PBs held by the Highgate Harriers at their Parliament Hill athletics track.

The 2019 event is an opportunity for Europe’s leading distance runners to get qualifying times for the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha.

Kieran Clements, from Hadleigh, in competition. Picture: Contributed (11721775)

He said it had motivated him to enter the race as an individual, where he hopes to produce a personal best performance – to beat his current best time of 28:37.12, achieved at the event last year.

“I’m really disappointed (to have been overlooked for selection), but the plan is still to run in the race as an individual and try to prove a point,” he said.

“I want to beat as many European Cup guys as possible – I really feel I’ve got a point to prove now.

“I think a successful run would have to include beating some of the GB guys and I would like to run a PB too. I’m definitely feeling motivated though!”

He added that he thought he had selection ‘in the bag’ after setting his best time at the track in 2018, while also being fresh off the back of a ‘great experience’ at the recent Vitality London 10,000, racing against Sir Mo Farah.

Clements, racing as an elite runner, finished in 12th position behind winner Farah, in a time of 29:29. Farah won the race in 28:15.

He said: “It was a really cool race, and pretty special to get to run through that part of London.

“It was well organised and they looked after the elites well too. The experience was great.”

Clements has started a coaching business for runners – steadfastrunners.com – to help financially support him as he aims for a top career as a distance runner.