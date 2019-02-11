East Anglian Premier League champions Sudbury have bolstered their ranks with what chairman Louis Brooks believes will prove to be two quality signings.

The Talbots had already announced bowling all-rounder Henry Shipley will be joining them from April as their new overseas professional from the same New Zealand Canterbury Kings side as former incumbent Tim Johnston.

But the club have announced two further signings will be joining him at Friars Street as part of newly-appointed captain Adam Mansfield’s squad.

BURY - sport: T20 Suffolk Cup Finals Day..Victory Sports Ground, Bury Saint Edmunds..Ryan Vickery bats for Sudbury..Haverhill v Copdock - Main Pitch..Felixstowe v Sudbury - Second Pitch....Picture Mark Westley. (7094993)

Fast bowler Paddy Sadler, 27, is a former Scotland Under-19 captain who knows Mansfield well, having played in nine first class matches in the same Cambridge MCCU side. And top order batsman Ryan Vickery will be no stranger to the side having already played twenty/20 cricket for the club, including being part of the side to lift the Suffolk Cup in 2017.

He scored more than 1,800 runs in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship over the past two seasons for Division One side Elmstead.

“We are looking in good shape for next year with Henry Shipley signed up from New Zealand and now these two,” said chairman Brooks.

“Ryan has actually already been playing for the club for the last few seasons in T20. He has come on board full-time now, which is really good, as he wants to have a crack at Premier League cricket. He has scored a lot of runs in the Two Counties over the last couple of years.”

Of Sadler, who he admitted he is yet to see play, he said: “He has moved to the area and knows Adam, so we have benefitted from that.

“He has played first-class cricket and played for Scotland, so will be decent.”