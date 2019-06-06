AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has rewarded Joe Grimwood, Tom Maycock and Ben Hammett with first-team contracts – and challenged them to earn improved deals by establishing themselves in his side.

That is what he has just done with midfield duo Tom Dettmar and Ben Hunter, who have both agreed new two-year extensions.

Centre-back Grimwood and left-winger or forward Maycock and central midfielder Hammett join defender Baris Altintop in graduating from the academy into the first-team on a permanent basis, having all broken through last season. Altintop signed his two-year contract ahead of the final game of the campaign.

Now Grimwood, Maycock and Hammett have all agreed to the terms of their two-year deals to remain at the club having completed their time in the academy programme.

“All three of them have had really good seasons,” said Morsley.

“Obviously Joe and Baris played a lot of first-team football and Tom and Ben came in towards the end of the season.

“We looked at Tom as a striker and he did well and he gives us options up front as well as on the left.”

He said the challenge now is for all four academy graduates to follow in the footsteps of Dettmar and Hunter, who made 31 and 43 first-team appearances in 2018/19.

Morsley said: “They have both agreed two-year deals. They were both still tied to the club but they had earned the right to earn a bit more money so I tore up those contracts and gave them new improved deals which the new boys have now been challenged to make me do.”

He revealed prolific striker Freddie King, who won the academy’s Young Player of The Season award at the weekend’s end-of-season presentation evening, will be in the first-team squad for the upcoming campaign. Experienced full-back Daryl Coakley has also agreed a new deal.

