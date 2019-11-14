AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley is reluctant to say that his decision to sack his coaching staff had been vindicated by recent results, claiming ‘everyone gets a honeymoon period’.

The BetVictor Isthmian League North side have won four of their last five games in all competitions since academy manager Danny Laws and coach Dave Cannon replaced Lee Norfolk, Paul Skingley and Darren Gould last month.

The side’s only defeat came on Tuesday, in a 3-1 home loss to Bury Town in the group stages of The Velocity Trophy, a competition AFC Sudbury cannot progress in and was evidenced by five debuts from academy players.

Sudbury (14th) will host Witham Town (16th) on Saturday (3pm) in a return to league action, having played back-to-back cup games, as Morsley looks to finally get the best out of a side that have ‘totally underachieved’.

He said: “There’s no doubt in my mind that this is the best squad we’ve had in three years and there’s no denying that we’ve totally underachieved.

“That’s a good squad of players, with a good combination of youth and experience and we needed to do better.

“And I think that will now happen as time goes on.

“I can’t make that decision (if the coaching staff changes were the right move) until the end of the season.

“In the short term it has worked but everyone gets a honeymoon period; a new manager gets a honeymoon period and so do the coaching staff.

“It’s fundamentally about if the improvements that we’re seeing will continue to bear fruit.

“And that’s very, very important.

“It has been a tumultuous month for me personally actually, apart from anything else they were friends of mine, but I feel the situation is right and that we can kick on from here.

“Time will tell but you can’t gauge an improvement in three or four weeks, you gauge an improvement over three or four months.

“But we need to keep picking up points and playing good, solid football, which is what we haven’t been doing so far. It’s just important to continue with the performances we have had in the last few games and try to get another three points.”

Sudbury will then travel to third-placed Heybridge Swifts in the league on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

* Meanwhile former AFC Sudbury defender Tyler French (pictured above) scored his first professional goal on Tuesday evening in Bradford City’s 2-1 home defeat in the Leasing.com Trophy.

It was his fourth appearance for the Bantams since he left AFC Sudbury to turn professional.