Mark Morsley is looking forward to seeing the impact Kyle Cassell can have at AFC Sudbury as they get set to return from a frustrating extended break at Dereham Town.

The Yellows already had a free weekend but will have gone 14 days without a match by Saturday (3pm), following their BetVictor Isthmian League North Division game at Great Wakering Rovers on Tuesday being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

With no traditional Boxing Day game this year, they are set to have played just five matches in five-and-a-half weeks by the time they host Histon on New Year’s Day (3pm). This is due to Tuesday’s call off coming after their home game with Maldon & Tiptree was postponed due to the Jammers being in cup action.

Football action from Framlingham Town FC Vs Hadleigh FC. Kyle Cassell celebrates scoring a penalty. ..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (6929847)

“It will not do us any favours,” said Morsley, whose side have been left to stew longer on their disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Cambridge City, which also came after a two week game break.

“The performance against Cambridge City spanked of being a bit dis-jointed.”

Tuesday’s wet weather call-off did allow new signing Kyle Cassell to work with the squad in training though. The striker’s arrival from Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division strugglers Hadleigh United was announced at the end of last week.

AFC Sudbury v Canvey Island - Mark Morsley alongside Danny Laws in the dugoutPic - Richard Marsham. (20698168)

“Kyle is a player we have been looking at for some time,” revealed Morsley.

“We felt he was the perfect fit for our developing squad as we look to build the group going forward.”

The Yellows chief believes Cassell, a regular member of the Army Men’s Senior and the United Kingdom Combined Armed Forces (UKAF) squads, can be a key character in the dressing room.

Hadleigh v Thetford - Hadleighs Kyle Cassell.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (20209502)

“His desire to want to play for us was a big tick for us,” said Morsley, who also thanked Hadleigh boss Christian Appleford for his help.

“He drove all the way from Wolverhampton one evening to get some paperwork done and he has got a good presence about him; he spoke very well and was very mature with how he handled things.”

Cassell has scored six goals in 13 games so far this season, despite Hadleigh being bottom of the table and got 11 in 22 last season. And Morsley sees him being capable of operating in any of his side’s front four offensive positions.

“He is a big lad who is physically strong and has two good feet,” he said.

His availability with regular Army and UKAF matches is not something his new manager thinks will be an issue, being only set to miss some Tuesday games.

“Most Saturdays are but there might be some Tuesdays (he is unavailable) as his matches tend to be Wednesdays,” he said.

“The great thing is he knows three weeks in advance what he is doing and we have good players who can still play.”

Sudbury travel to a ninth-placed Dereham side four points off the top five looking to bounce back from cup and league defeats.

“They are a good side and I think I said in the paper at the start of the season I thought they would be play-off contenders,” said Morsley.

“It will be a difficult game for us. They have the biggest pitch in the league.”

Read more Football