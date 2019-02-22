Cameron Mateer’s Eastern Counties semi-final bout of the England Boxing National Youth Championships will headline another exciting card at Sudbury Rugby Club this weekend.

Cameron Mateer (blue) in action earlier this month Picture: Paul Tebbutt

The 14-year-old Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club member will be looking to make home advantage count when he goes up against Shane Holmes from Ernie’s ABC in Cambridgeshire.

It is one of a number of enticing fights on his club’s Open Show on Saturday (5pm) which will also see leading star Jack Wiffen go up against an opponent from Newark, while Scott Stannard’s opponent is due to travel down from their Liverpool base.

Ellie Mateer, who was impressive in the club’s packed show at Sudbury Rugby Club earlier this month, will be looking to pick up where she left off against a Leeds-based fighter.

Jake Sumner is set to use the evening to make his first appearance in the ring of the year as he steps up his preparations for the England Boxing Elite Championships.

Sudbury’s head coach Neil Anderson said there will b e between 18-20 bouts on the night, with a large amount featuring home fighters. One of those will be Ben Abbott, 10, who is set to take part in his first competitive bout.

Anderson is hoping there will be another packed house to cheer the youngsters on, with more than 300 thought to have watched the last show.