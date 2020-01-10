Danny Laws says he will get a better indication of AFC Sudbury’s current form when they start a busy run of games at home to Tilbury this Saturday (3pm).

The Yellows, who thumped Histon 5-0 in their last outing in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division on New Year’s Day, saw last weekend’s trip to basement side Romford postponed.

Although this weekend’s clash with Tilbury pits two of the top four sides in the form table against each other, academy director Laws, who was brought into manager Mark Morsley’s coaching staff in October, was quick to point out his side’s last six league games spans over the last 10 weeks.

Danny Laws sees AFC’s remaining schedule for January as a chance to see where his side is atPicture: Mecha Morton

“We were disappointed not to play at Romford on Saturday, but if the game’s not able to be played then you have to deal with that and be professional about things,” Laws said.

“We play on the 3G, so we know the game is going to be on and we’ll make sure we fully prepare this week for Saturday. We’ve got many games in the rest of January (five) and then in February (eight), so this run coming up will give us a better idea of what our form is like.”

Last week’s win over Histon saw Freddie King net a hat-trick, along with goals from Reece Harris and Baris Altintop, help Morsley’s men move up to 12th in the table.

Laws confirmed injured defender Joe Whight is aiming towards a return in early February, having been out of action since mid-November.

l Elsewhere, AFC Sudbury Reserves started their 2020 with a 2-1 defeat at home to Norwich CBS at the weekend.

AFC (15th) travel to Framlingham Town, the team directly below them in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North table, this Saturday (3pm).

l AFC Sudbury Ladies resumed their Eastern Region League Division One North campaign with a 4-1 defeat away at leaders Cambridge City Ladies Development on Sunday.

A three-game unbeaten run before the turn of the year had helped Sudbury pull clear of bottom side Gorleston Women, but the title front-runners proved to be too strong.

AFC visit Wodson Park Ladies in the first round of the League Plate this Sunday (1.30pm).

l The week 35 winners of the AFC Gold fundraiser are as follows: 1st £100 (192) T Crofton, Essex Ave, Sudbury; 2nd £10 (220) Mrs M Tatum, Beaconsfield Close, Sudbury; 3rd £10 (125) B Golding, Oriel Close, Gt Cornard.

