Sudbury I made it three wins from three matches with a 5-4 victory over a strong Broxbourne in East Men’s League Division One.

GOING FOR GLORY: Sudbury's Rob Hammond

Broxbourne started well with quick passing movement down the wing; a strong finish giving them the lead.

Sudbury came back strongly with man-of-the-match Adam Bullock winning the ball back and playing a sublime aerial down the wing, where Alex Hunnable quickly squared to Brendon Mayers for the equaliser.

Broxbourne drew ahead again, following a scramble in the Sudbury box after Chris Smith beat out a shot, but was unable to stop the follow-up, taking a knock on the head in the process.

The ever persistent Sudbury responded, and some excellent skill from Freddie Flowers and Dan Birch won a short corner, which Charlie Apter finished with a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

Soon after Sudbury went ahead after a great run from Will Chrystal, who unselfishly squared to Birch for a precision finish through the keeper’s legs.

ON TARGET: Brendan Mayers, pictured on the run, was first to net for Sudbury Men’s I

The visitors started the second half with an early team goal to level the scores. The game became quite heated, with cards being handed to both teams.

Sudbury again responded with great authority, winning another short corner, and Bullock’s disguised drag flick found a diving Chrystal to deflect in at the back post.

Sudbury carried on dominating, and a galloping run from Hunnable set up Birch at the back post for another simple tap in. The game was all but over as Broxbourne pulled one back.

Table-toppers Sudbury visit fifth-placed Potters Bar on Saturday.

l Sudbury Men’s III beat a strong Harleston Magpies V 4-1 in Division 5NE, three goals in the second half clinching a deserved victory.

The well-organised mixture of youth and experience of the travelling team resulted in a early goal, which was just the wake up call Sudbury needed.

After controlled play and good pressure in the D, a penalty corner was awarded and a smart lay off to Melton resulted in the equaliser.

BACK TO GOAL: Sudbury’s Will Chrystal looks to outwit the Broxbourne goalkeeper in the first team’s 5-4 win

In the second half Sudbury continued to control the game, and soon after the restart Ward picked up a ball on the top of the D and smashed it past the keeper.

This was followed by a further Ward goal, shortly afterwards, and then a simple cross goal ball pushed in by Hardingham.

Harleston continued to apply pressure, and it needed some excellent saves from Moulton Day and strong defending and distribution from Woods, Trott, Stephens and Hodge to keep them out.

l Sudbury Men’s IV travelled to Newmarket III, and extended their unbeaten start to the Division 6NE season with a 4-1 victory, Phil Bonner scoring a second-half hat-trick.

Sudbury slowly took control of the game in the first half, and the deadlock was broken by a well-taken goal from Alex Ashworth. They were unable to convert their pressure to more goals, and Newmarket looked dangerous on the counter.

The second half saw Sudbury in control, but Newmarket packed their defence and, against the run of play, broke out to equalise. Man of the match Bonner scored twice, and Newmarket had a goal disallowed before he completed his hat-trick.

l After a 10-0 win the previous week, Sudbury Ladies II were full of confidence for their first home game against St Ives III, winning the East Women’s League Division 4NW(S) 4-0.

An early goal from Maria Risley, was soon followed by a top of the D strike from Lily Chiang. Sudbury’s excellent defence weathered some pressure before Chiang made it 3-0 at the interval.

In the second half Annabelle Gardiner made a fine drive, ending with a strong strike from the top of the D.