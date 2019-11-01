AFC Sudbury’s bright young things are heading to League One club Bristol City in the FA Youth Cup next week – and Danny Laws believes it is about time people gave them the credit they deserve.

His current crop of under-18s at AFC Sudbury Academy have continued their run of success from last season; having won two county cups, Essex & Suffolk Border League promotion and a tough summer tournament in Las Vegas by equalling the club record of reaching the second round proper of the FA Youth Cup.

They came from a goal behind – despite dominating the chances in the first half – against Bowers & Pitsea at King’s Marsh on Tuesday to deservedly run out 2-1 winners through goals from Rauf Kabangu and Freddie King.

AFC Sudbury U18s v Bowers & Pitsea - Sudbury players celebrate Rauf Kabangu's goalPicture: Clive Pearson (20471709)

With Bristol Rovers having also overturned a 1-0 deficit earlier in the evening, to triumph 3-1 at Swindon Town, it ensured they will be heading to the Memorial Ground for a plum tie next month (TBA before November 16) and a shot at re-writing the history books.

“I am so pleased for these guys; they are a great bunch of lads,” said academy director Laws.

“If you count five FA Youth Cup games and two county cup games, which this team have played in, they have climbed over seven hurdles by the end of October and only good teams are still about at the end of October.

FOOTBALL - Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup final - AFC Sudbury v Walsham Le Willows..Pictured: Danny Laws....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (9985505)

“There is only one team in Suffolk who are still in both competitions and I don’t think that can be underestimated.”

He added: “We have been relentless winning football matches every Thursday or Tuesday and I don’t think people appreciate that; that takes a lot.

“And now they have got their reward that they are going to play at a professional ground against a professional club.

“Absolute credit to them and all the staff involved, I can’t stress that enough.”

The club avoided a repeat of the only time they had previously made it through to the second round proper, when they took hosting Swindon Town to extra-time in 2016/17 before bowing out.

Last season saw the U18s go out in the first round proper 2-1 at Cambridge United.