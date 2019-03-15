Hadleigh United continued to ease their fears of relegation in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after drawing 0-0 at FC Clacton.

Hadleigh United boss Christian Appleford Picture: Mark Westley

Christian Appleford’s men remain just two places above the drop zone, in 16th, but the stalemate at Rush Green Bowl on Saturday saw them edge seven points clear of 19th place.

A strong gusty wind at the Bowl made play difficult for both teams, but despite this they both attempted to play attacking football and created ample chances to score.

Hadleigh’s Kyle Cassell got clear and was denied by a diving save from Joe Fowler, the Clacton goalkeeper also keeping out a low free kick by Romario Dunne.

At the other end, Ben Elliott made a deft header to clear a Karl Andrade cross into the area, before Michael Barwick made a fine challenge to prevent the pacey Jake Clowsley from having a shot at the target.

Fowler was kept busy as he raced off his line to clear the ball, after Tom Driscoll had sent Cassell clear, and the home goalkeeper made a smart save to thwart Kyron Andrews.

In the end it was a good point for the Brettsiders, as they took home a share of the spoils and edged one point clearer of the bottom two.

That gap could be reduced this weekend, with Appleford’s men not in action. Their next outing is a trip to third-placed Godmanchester Rovers on March 23.