A trip to the Abbey Stadium on Wednesday night proved to be a step too far for Danny Laws' AFC Sudbury Academy boys.

Though they came out of the contest with plenty of pride, having held the Sky Bet League Two club's under-18s side for 50 minutes of the FA Youth Cup tie before the hosts scored twice ahead of a late penalty consolation from Isaac Skubich.

It was only the second time AFC Sudbury had reached the first round proper stage, and they could have even gone into the interval with an advantage with a rare chance seeing left-back Liam Bennett strike the crossbar.

LATE GOAL: Issac Skubich, pictured on the ball for the first team in their match against Egham Town, scored a late penalty at the Abbey Stadium on Wednesday Picture: Clive Pearson

But Sudbury goalkeeper Charlie McCarthy was eventually beaten as a quality strike five minutes after the restart with Ben Worman firing in a near unstoppable effort from 25-yards out.

Sam Bennett eventually added a killer second with a precise lob nine minutes from time, before Skubich ensure the travelling support got their moment to witness AFC scoring in a professional stadium in the dying moments.

