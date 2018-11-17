AFC Sudbury have gained the services of Coggeshall Town's Tom Monk ahead of their Bostik League North trip to Canvey Island on Saturday (3pm).

Manager Mark Morsley 'swooped' in for the former Colchester United academy player out of contract at the club he surpassed the 100 appearance mark in March.

The signing follows Morsley's Step 4 side's 3-1 defeat at Step 5's Stowmarket Town on Tuesday in the Suffolk Premier Cup.

The arrival of the 6'2" striker – who was instrumental to the Seed Growers' promotion from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last season – will see him join back up with former academy hopeful Callum Harrison.

Sudbury, Suffolk. AFC Sudbury's new manager Mark Morsley's first game in charge...Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY. (5471730)

He has experience at this level, having also spent time on loan with Maldon & Tiptree last term, and has been on Morsley's radar for some time.

Morsley said: "I've been keeping an eye on Tom and, once his contract was up, I decided to bring him to Sudbury.

"He's 6'2" and built like a brick s***house.

"His power and pace is very much what impresses me".

Watch what the forward is capable of

**Meanwhile at Stoneylands, Kieran Michaels has joined the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club on loan from Colchester United U18.

The young player will be available for Long Melford's visit from Stowmarket Town on Saturday (3pm).