Mark Morsley has revealed he has agreed a two-year deal to bring left-sided midfielder or forward Reece Harris to AFC Sudbury, following a failed attempt to land his signature in the summer.

AFC Sudbury v Royston - Sudbury manager, Mark Morsley..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4228689)

The 26-year-old has experience of higher levels than AFC's current Step 4 with Welling United, Corncord Rangers and Heybridge Swifts, the latter of whom he decided to return to ahead of the current season.

That move did not work out and the player, who has only recently returned from injury, playing just one game on his return to divisional rivals Swifts, is set to sign for AFC Sudbury later today (Tuesday 18).

With speedy winger Harris not cup-tied for the FA competitions, it gives Morsley's squad, who lost 3-1 at Romford on Saturday to leave them 14th with four points from their opening five games, a timely boost ahead of their FA Cup trip to higher-league Bognor Regis Town in west Sussex on Saturday (3pm).

"He is coming over," said a delighted Morsley, following a tweet which broke the player's impending departure on the Heybridge Swifts' official Twitter account last night.

"I saw him yesterday afternoon and he is going to sign his contract tonight.

"Reece played for me at Harwich when he was at the Colne Academy as a youngster.

"He was on my list of targets for the summer for the offensive left-side role.

"He has played more than 100 times for Welling United in the national premier (National League) and at East Thurrock. He is a good signing for us.

AFC Sudbury crest

"Heybridge have been perfectly fine with it. They are cancelling his registration after I had spoken to Jody (Heybridge manager), which is the way I like to do things."

For more reaction to the signing from Morsley and a preview to the weekend's game at Bognor, see Thursday's Suffolk Free Press print edition.