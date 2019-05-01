AFC Sudbury star Tyler French will be playing for a place in Gary Bowyer's Bradford City side for their drop down to Sky Bet League Two next season when he takes to the pitch in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Championship Middlesbrough later today.

The 20-year-old, who was listed as one of non-league's best young players by the Non-League Paper earlier this year, and has previously trials at Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, was transfer-listed by the Bostik League North Division club in a bid to engineer him a move in late February.

That has seen him have trials with League One promotion contenders Barnsley and Charlton Athletic, the latter of whom are in discussions about an Under-23s place for next season, while Yeovil Town and Peterborough United have also been in contact with AFC Sudbury, who would need a fee to be met for their contracted star.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Bury Town FC...Pictured: Tyler French (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (9470044)

But Mark Morsley has revealed the Bantams, whose relegation from League One was confirmed at the weekend, are in pole position with first-team boss Bowyer have opened discussions personally about a potential place in his squad for the versatile ball-playing defender.

"We are in quite high level discussions with Charlton but on the back of the Barnsley trial the Bradford manager phoned me and Tyler drove up Monday night and trained with them yesterday.

"He is playing for them in a behind-closed-doors game against Middlesbrough there today, which is an interesting one.

"Bradford would be a potential first-team squad position and that would be a great move for Tyler.

"I think they are looking at another player in it as well."

He added: "If he moves to a first-team squad now it would be a big move.

"Charlton would be an under-23s, and that is a different ball game."

* For news of deals for first-team players at AFC Sudbury, see tomorrow's Suffolk Free Press.