AFC Sudbury’s Tyler French is set to have another chance to impress at a SkyBet League One promotion contender when he goes on trial with Charlton Athletic today, writes Alex Moss.

Tyler French (right) pictured in action for Barnsley’s under-23s at Colchester United last week Picture: Ben Pooley

The Yellows defender played twice for Barnsley’s under-23 side in the Professional Development League last week, first in a 4-0 win away at Colchester United on Monday and then in a 2-2 draw at home to South leaders Ipswich Town on Friday.

French, 20, has come through AFC’s academy and clocked up more than 100 appearances for the club’s first team, and is now seeking a move to a professional club, after being placed on the transfer list by manager Mark Morsley last month.

The AFC boss, who has handed 27 first-team debuts to players from the club’s academy, feels strongly that French should be at a professional club and is hopeful that an offer will come in for the youngster.

“From the report we had, Tyler performed very well in both of the games he played,” Morsley said.

“They definitely liked him, there’s no two ways about it. He clearly should be at a professional club.

“He started at the academy and progressed into the first team and has played more than 100 games for the first team.

“Barnsley were impressed by him, but we felt the best approach was for him to go to Charlton for the next few weeks.

“It’s another opportunity for Tyler to spend two weeks training with the professionals at another big club.

“I think, at this moment in time, there’s a chance he could go to Barnsley, but obviously he wants to have a look at Charlton and see what’s there.”

l Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury Academy ace Ollie Gravett, 18, has accepted a place at Saint Louis University. The forward has scored 34 goals in 30 games for AFC’s under-18s and is the latest player from the academy to move to the States.

“It’s fantastic news for him,” Morsley said. “Ollie is a very good footballer, very quick and an intelligent lad too.”