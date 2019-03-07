Tyler French will be hoping to do enough to win himself a move to SkyBet League One promotion hopefuls Barnsley when he takes to the pitch for their under-23 side against Ipswich Town tomorrow (Friday 8).

The 20-year-old, who was picked out as one of the best non-league players by the Non-League Paper last month, was transfer listed by AFC Sudbury last week with manager Mark Morsley saying he felt he needed ‘a new challenge’.

After successive matches as an unused substitute for the Yellows, the player who passed the 100-game mark with AFC this season, was not involved in either of his club’s matchday squads this week.

Football action from AFC Sudbury vs Mildenhall Town in the FA Cup..AFC Sudbury’s Tyler French. (7601650)

But Morsley confirmed he was the unnamed player listed in agent and team-mate Paul Hayes’ former club Barnsley’s under-23 side to face Colchester on Monday.

“He played at Colchester on Monday night and he is playing against Ipswich on Friday night at Barnsley. We had to keep it a bit under wraps,” he said.

“We will see where we are from there but there are other clubs, pro clubs, looking at him.

“There was a rationale behind what we done, which will become clear in the passage of time.”

Ipswich Town had versatile defender French on trial twice previously during Mick McCarthy’s tenure, while Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Leicester City have also had a look at him in their development sides.