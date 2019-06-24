AFC Sudbury sign Braintree Town promotion-winning defender Adam Bailey-Dennis for upcoming Bostik League North Division campaign
AFC Sudbury have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of centre back Adam Bailey-Dennis on a two-year deal, writes Alex Moss.
The 28-year-old has become the second new signing at King's Marsh this summer, following the arrival of striker Sean Marks earlier this month.
Bailey-Dennis was a team mate of Marks at Braintree Town, where he helped the Essex club win the National League South title in 2010-11, before having spells with Bury Town, Bromley, Concord Rangers, Hemel Hempstead Town, Chelmsford City, Heybridge Swifts, Bishops Stortford and, most recently, Aveley.
The former Colchester United reserve team player returned for a second stint at Aveley in March, following a long injury lay-off, and made five appearances.
Bailey-Dennis featured in Aveley's Bostik League North Division play-off semi-final defeat to Heybridge, and last month announced his departure from the club.
