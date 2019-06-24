AFC Sudbury have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of centre back Adam Bailey-Dennis on a two-year deal, writes Alex Moss.

The 28-year-old has become the second new signing at King's Marsh this summer, following the arrival of striker Sean Marks earlier this month.

Bailey-Dennis was a team mate of Marks at Braintree Town, where he helped the Essex club win the National League South title in 2010-11, before having spells with Bury Town, Bromley, Concord Rangers, Hemel Hempstead Town, Chelmsford City, Heybridge Swifts, Bishops Stortford and, most recently, Aveley.

Adam Bailey-Dennis, pictured during his previous spell at Bury Town, has joined AFC Sudbury

The former Colchester United reserve team player returned for a second stint at Aveley in March, following a long injury lay-off, and made five appearances.

Bailey-Dennis featured in Aveley's Bostik League North Division play-off semi-final defeat to Heybridge, and last month announced his departure from the club.

