AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has done a U-turn on his position of not giving an explanation on why he transfer-listed star defender Tyler French, issuing a statement where he says the player's performances had led him to believe he should seek another challenge.

The Suffolk Free Press broke the news of the 20-year-old, who was this month listed as one of non-league's best young players by a national newspaper and has had trials at Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, being transfer-listed by the Bostik League North Division club yesterday.

An email, requested to be distributed to all clubs in the country at their level and above, was sent out on Monday alerted teams to the contracted player's availability for a non-specified fee.

Morsley had originally said it would be the club's position not to comment any further on the reasons why, other than to deny it was financially motivated or as a result of a fall-out.

But today the club posted a 'message from the manager' which revealed a dip in form was the catalyst for the decision to offer him up to other clubs, though Morsley insisted the player and himself are on good terms over it and he rates him as the best youngster he has worked with.

It read: "I am sure that hearing that I had placed Tyler on the transfer list might be a bit of a surprise for some of our supporters so I felt that I should explain the position.

"Can I start by shattering the hopes of the conspiracy theorists that there is nothing untoward going on. We had a positive conversation on Saturday to discuss my decision and left having shaken hands.

"Tyler is one of a number of success stories that have come through the club's excellent academy and due to that he made his first-team debut at 17.

"Since then he has been a regular in the team and has caught the eye of a number of professional scouts. This led to various trials over a period of time.

"When I joined the club I believe that he had lost his focus and that needed to be built up.

"He signed a new three-year contract and following that turned in a large number of solid performances. However, in recent weeks I believe his levels have not been the same and I believe maybe this is because it was his time to move from our club; I think he possibly feels the same.

"A new challenge at a new club, hopefully higher up the football pyramid, even at the pro level, is what I feel will allow the lad to continue improving and I am sure achieve a very successful football career."

It ended with Morsley adding: "In the many years I have been managing in non-league I’ve not worked with a better young defender but with other outstanding prospects coming from the AFC academy this is the right move for all concerned."

French has made more appearances for the club this season (32 in all competitions) than any other outfield player this season, though has found himself as an unused substitute in the two games since their 2-1 defeat at Barking on February 16, despite fellow defender and captain Joe Whight being out injured.

He captained the side during Whight's absence last season and spoke of his determination to reach the Premier League in his first public interview in November.

