Tyler French has signed for Bradford City to complete a dream move from the Bostik League to the Football League.

The 20-year-old was transfer-listed in February by AFC Sudbury in a bid to engineer a move up into the professional ranks.

And it has paid off after the versatile defender penned a two-year contract this week following a trial with the Bantams, who were recently relegated after finishing bottom of Sky Bet League One.

As he was under contract at AFC Sudbury, the club have received what has only been revealed to be a 'five-figure sum'.

It means the Long Melford-based player, whose footballing journey has seen him play in his home village and in the youth ranks at Hadleigh United before joining AFC Sudbury's full-time academy programme, can look forward to playing four levels up on the football pyramid next season.

Before showcasing his talents in front of Bradford manager Gary Bowyer, the player who has still been juggling his day job as a ground worker had been on trials starting at Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Barnsley and Charlton Athletic.

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley said: “Clearly this is a fantastic opportunity for Tyler and I believe he has all the attributes to make it in the professional game.

"So much credit must also go to Danny Laws and the academy. The foundations they put in for the lad from age 16 and then they developed his undoubted ability.

"I believe this transfer is an indication of how outstanding our academy is, proving we are the best place to develop players with potential."

French becomes the first graduate from AFC Sudbury Academy, four years since it started up as a full-time programme, to earn a contract at a professional club.

The 2018/19 season saw him surpass 100 appearances in the Bostik League, despite just leaving his teenage years behind him. The player who had captained the club's under-18s team to a treble before also going on to wear the armband in the first team while deputising on several ocassions, was their most selected outfield player up until February when he found himself dropped ahead of being transfer listed.

Manager Morsley later explained he felt he needed to do this to bring out a move which was in the best interests of the player, who had attracted a large and varied amount of scouts to games during his time with the Bostik League North Division club.

French broke through into the AFC Sudbury first team as a right-back but in recent seasons established himself as a ball playing centre-half, famed for being able to pick out a player on the opposite end of the pitch with a raking pass as well as showing strength in the air and on the ground.

