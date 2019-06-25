AFC Sudbury's Paul Hayes has retired from playing and will now focus on his career as an agent, writes Alex Moss.

Paul Hayes, pictured in action for AFC Sudbury last season, has retired from playing Picture: Mecha Morton

The 35-year-old, who won promotion five times in the Football League and made more than 500 appearances in the professional game, joined the Yellows last August.

Hayes made 40 appearances for Mark Morsley's side last season, scoring nine times, and the experienced striker showed his versatility by playing in defence on several occasions during the campaign.

In April, AFC boss Morsley announced that Hayes had committed to the Yellows as a player coach for the 2019-20 season, but last night the club revealed that he was leaving to further his career as an agent for players.

Meanwhile, Sudbury have boosted their squad with the signing of two-time National League South title winner Adam Bailey-Dennis, which was also announced last night.

Bailey-Dennis is the second new arrival at King's Marsh this summer, following the signing of striker Sean Marks earlier this month.

