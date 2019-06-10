Mark Morsley has boosted AFC Sudbury's firepower for a promotion assault on the Bostik League North Division with the signing of experienced higher-league goalscorer Sean Marks.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Yellows after leaving Step 3 Hornchurch (previously known as AFC Hornchurch), to become AFC's first external signing for the summer.

The club announced last week they have already agreed deals with four academy graduates in Baris Altintop (already signed), Joe Grimwood, Tom Maycock and Ben Hammett. Experienced left-back Daryl Coakley has also recently agreed a new deal along with young midfielders Ben Hunter and Tom Dettmar, while exciting academy striker Freddie King will be seen as playing with the first-team this season.

Sean Marks signing a deal to play for AFC Sudbury alongside manager Mark Morsley (12062591)

Marks, who made more than 300 appearances for Braintree Town on their rise to the top on non-league, has been a long-term target of Morsley and has an impressive goals record at both Steps 2 and 3, the two leagues above Sudbury's current level.

“Sean is a player I have admired for a long time plus he is a great lad," said Morsley.

"We spoke at length about our club's plans and how I want to build a squad that combined the excellent academy products and like-minded experienced footballers.

"He ticks all these boxes and along with Paul Hayes will be a great role model and inspiration for Freddie King and Tom Maycock in their fledgling careers.”

Marks scored 25 times for Braintree as they won the Conference South (now Vanarama National League South) back in 2011 as part of a successful eight-year spell with the Iron following a transfer from fellow Essex side Heybridge Swifts in July, 2008.

He left Braintree in July, 2016 to reunite with manager Alan Devonshire at Maidenhead United and left two years later to lead AFC Hornchurch's attack in their first season at Step 3 since promotion from the Bostik League North Division.

Marks scored on his debut for AFC Hornchurch last season and bagged The Urchins 18 goals on their way to finishing 15th in the Bostik Premier.

AFC Sudbury have only had one announced departure from last season's side who finished eighth, with central defender Tyler French transferring to Sky Bet League Two Bradford City for a fee said to be in five figures.

