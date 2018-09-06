Mark Morsley believes getting his AFC Sudbury side back to their free-flowing expansive football is the best way to keep their FA Cup dreams alive when higher-league Royston Town visit on Saturday (3pm).

AFC Sudbury v Bowers & Pitsea. Sudbury's Paul Hayes fails to score. (3916369)

The Yellows boss admitted to being both ‘disappointed and nonplussed’ following their 1-0 home Bostik League North Division defeat to a Bowers & Pitsea side on Saturday who played an hour with 10 men.

It had followed in the wake of some scintillating football in the 3-3 draw at Mildenhall Town on Bank Holiday Monday where only a glut of missed chances prevented them from coming away from Recreation Way with three points.

And Morsley is keen to recreate that display, minus the set-piece errors which let Hall grab their point, when Evo-Stik League Southern Premier Central side Royston Town arrive in the Emirates FA Cup First Round Qualifying tie this weekend, with no thoughts to merely stifle their higher-league opposition.

STANDOUT DISPLAY: AFC Sudbury's Paul Walker makes a flying save during Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Bowers & Pitsea PICTURE: Phil Morley

“I am looking forward to it,” he said. “It is nice we have a week away from the league and I can see how we adapt to being the underdog.

“Although we are at home, which helps, you would expect they have a reasonable chance (of winning), and I think we have a reasonable chance, if we play our football like we did prior to Saturday. If we play like we did on Saturday it will be a bit of a lottery.

“The challenge for us is to get us back to playing a fluid and expansive style of play that we have become renowned for so far.”

On Saturday, AFC failed to add to their solitary win this season in their fourth game of the campaign, despite having a big hand with numerical advantage.

AFC Sudbury v Bowers & Pitsea. Tempers rise during the match. (3916372)

After both sides traded a few half-chances, it was the visitors who took an eighth-minute lead.

A foul on Lewis Manor led to a free-kick which Correy Davidson, who had been reported by the club as agreeing a return to Sudbury before signing for Bowers, played neatly along the ground, catching out the home defence before Quentin Monville slotted home from close-range.

The hosts were struggling to get a foothold in the game but Callum Harrison fired a 20-yard strike wide before, at the other end, Cornhill and Martyn Stokes sent headers off target.

On 28 minutes there was controversy when Knights was sent off for a trip on AFC goalkeeper Paul Walker when he had retrieved the ball, which some clearly felt was a harsh decision.

AFC Sudbury v Bowers & Pitsea. (3916378)

But despite efforts from Ben Hunter, Baris Altintop and Billy Holland, the latter two wide and the first straight at the goalkeeper, the visitors held on to their one-goal advantage at the break, coming close to adding to it Manor’s lob, which went just wide.

The second half saw the hosts fail to capitalise on having an extra man as they were unable to create a gilt-edged chance. Paul Hayes’ poked effort just over the bar shortly after the restart was about as close as they came.

At the other end, Walker was called into action to produce a magnificent save from Jamie Dick’s effort from the edge of the penalty area.

AFC Sudbury v Bowers & Pitsea. Sudbury's Jordan Blackwell and Bowers Martyn Stokes battle for the ball close to the Bowers goal. (3916351)

Morsley, who praised Walker’s display, said: “We have probably got five or six experienced players and the rest young lads, and when those five or six are having a bad day it is hard for the younger lads to step up to the plate.”

l AFC Gold week 18: £100 (130) S Kindell, Deanery Close, Sudbury; £10 (124) D Hughes, Quaker Lane, Beyton; £10 (153) Mrs S Paxton, Jubilee Rd, Sudbury.