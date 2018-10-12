Mark Morsley has called on his AFC Sudbury players to transfer recent FA Cup performances into their league programme, writes Liam Apicella.

KEY PLAYER: Mark Morsley is hopeful Callum Harrison will be fit for the weekend away at Felixstowe

AFC enjoyed a positive run in this season’s competition, knocking out higher-league Royston Town and Bognor Regis Town before succumbing to another Step 3 side in Haringey Borough on Saturday.

While that journey has been ongoing, the Yellows have slipped to third from bottom in the Bostik League North Division, having played as many as four game less than some teams.

But they return to their bread and butter on Saturday away at Felixstowe & Walton United (3pm), with Morsley hoping Dellwood Avenue is venue where they ignite their play-off bid.

“We still have a way to go, but we have shown on the FA Cup run that against the better footballing teams we can play and compete,” he said.

“Perhaps we need to find a way to play against the teams that are a bit more direct and agricultural, but that will come in time.

“It has always been about the league. The cup run has been great because we have picked a bit of money up.

“It is now about taking the confidence, knowing we can outplay the likes of Bognor Regis, into the league, starting at Felixstowe, who have started well.

“We need to put a run together , something like five or six wins.”

Morsley is hopeful playmaker Callum Harrison (ankle) will be fit to feature this weekend.

Meanwhile, AFC announced this week academy striker Mekhi McKenzie, who has two goals in six games, has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

l The club have moved the kick-off time for Wednesday’s LED floolight opening exhibition game with Ipswich Town forward to 7.30pm and will not be charging for entry with visitors able to make a donation, along with Bury partner company N2S, to AFC’s chosen charity for the season, MacMillan Cancer Support.

l AFC Gold week 23: £100 (161) Mrs A Bolitho, Greys Close, Cavendish; £10 (180) D Webb, Melford Rd, Sudbury; £10 (247) Mrs K Ford, Queens Rd, Sudbury.