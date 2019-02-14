Winning against a key relegation rival and pushing a higher-league club to the wire in a cup quarter-final – Christian Appleford saw it as a good week for Hadleigh United.

The Brettsiders made it back-to-back wins from their manager’s first two games in charge and stretched their winning run to four matches with a 2-1 home success over Great Yarmouth Town on Saturday.

All the goals in the key Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division match came in the first half as a Kris Rose header restored the hosts’ slender advantage after Aaron Sanders had answered Kyron Andrews’ 16th minute effort.

2-1 Kyron Andrews (11) scrambles the ball over the line to put Hadleigh back in the game at Felixstowe in the Suffolk Premier Cup Quarter-Final Picture: Stan Baston (7156752)

It leaves Hadleigh nine points clear of Great Yarmouth in the final relegation spot, with the Bloaters still holding two games in hand. But Long Melford and Ely City lie sandwiched in-between the pair now.

“We were not as free-flowing as the week before but I still thought we created chances and were good value for the win,” said Appleford.

He will take his side into their home game with sixth-placed Woodbridge Town on Saturday (3pm) asking for more of the same following Tuesday’s narrow 3-2 defeat at Bostik League North Division side Felixstowe & Walton United in the Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final.

It had looked like it was going to be a long night when the Seasiders scored within eight minutes through Miles Powell.

The second arrived from the same player within three minutes of the second half getting under way.

But Hadleigh dug in and got the reward for their efforts with Andrews’ 58th minute strike added to by a Tom Driscoll header, to bring them level just 14 minutes from time.

There was to be late heartbreak though, as the hosts were awarded a penalty five minutes from time which Stuart Ainsley dispatched.

2-2 Tom Driscoll (8) finds himself clear to head over the line and level the score for Hadleigh Picture: Stan Baston (7190214)

Hadleigh’s push for a late leveller was derailed by substitute forward Danny Smy being sent off for a challenge on the goalkeeper within a minute of coming on.

“We deserved to take it to penalties,” said Appleford.

“It is positive as it shows how far we have come to be disappointed to go out to a team who play a league higher like Felixstowe.

“I was pleased with the performance and we have to take that on as the key for me is about being consistent.

“When I took over I said they have shown they can do well but you cannot just do it for four games you have got to do it for 10 games.

3-2 Stuart Ainsley slots the ball home from the penalty spot to seal a late win for the Seasiders against Hadleigh Picture: Stan Baston (7190210)

“If we play like we have been and like last night we will be nearer to mid-table than the bottom.”

He said he did not see the incident that led to Smy’s dismissal but says the experienced forward, who has joined his coaching staff as player-coach alongside Paul Bugg coming in as his assistant manager, said he had been trying to play the ball.

Keiran Turner (head) will remain out injured for Saturday’s visit of Woodbridge, who have won four and drawn one of their last six.